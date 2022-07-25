Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will SHARE Jeopardy! host duties

DailyMail.com can reveal that Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been appointed as regular hosts of the syndicated TV game show ‘Jeopardy!’

They will rotate hosting duties so that Bialik, 46, can also film the third season of her FOX television sitcom “Call Me Kat.”

Bialik will also host ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ airs primetime on ABC in the fall.

Sony is expected to make the announcement this Wednesday.

Production sources informed of the decision said: “This is fantastic news, our audience loves Mayim and Ken and we can’t wait to work with them.

“Like our late dear friend Alex Trebek, they love the show and make it special for our viewers back home.

The next new episodes of the game show are scheduled for July 29.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Sony for comment.

Bialik and Jennings will rotate hosting duties, and Bialik will also perform “Celebrity Jeopardy!” to host. in the fall

A source told DailyMail.com that both Jennings and Bialik are “extremely smart and a dream to work with, so it would be nice if they take Jeopardy into the future.”

“Both are extremely smart and it was a dream to work with, so it will be fun if they take Jeopardy into the future.

“There are also endless spin-off opportunities for them both to be a part of, so no host will feel overwhelmed by the amount of preparation required to host these shows.”

In June, ‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer Michael Davies said: Variety“We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’

Backstage at the Emmy awards, Davies added, “We need multiple presenters to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, to move this franchise forward.”

He also said of the show’s co-hosts, “The stars of our show and Mayim [Bialik] and Ken [Jennings] did a fantastic job as a host.’

Davies was hired as the quiz show’s interim showrunner in 2021 and was announced as a full-time executive producer in April 2022.

“Michael is just a natural leader, he’s talking about the show and what the viewers want, it’s not about him,” said a source. “It would be great if he had both Embassy Row, his production company, and Jeopardy! balance, that’s what we’d be here for.’

In October, DailyMail.com reported that the production team behind ‘Jeopardy!’ loved Mayim Bialik as a host and wanted Sony to make things permanent.

‘Danger!’ showrunner Michael Davies said in June an announcement would be coming soon about the show’s regular hosts

In June, ‘Jeopardy!’ executive producer Michael Davies told Variety: “We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all our plans for ‘Jeopardy!’

Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, not only has the intellectual chops to host the long-running series, but she’s also loved by the production staff, even bringing cupcakes as a thank you this week.

Bialik said in March that she received the blessing of Alex Trebek’s family to take on the role full-time.

Described as “gracious, warm and smart,” Mayim was considered a natural fit for the quiz show both on and off the camera, creating a tranquil environment befitting Alex Trebek’s legacy, according to multiple insiders from the production.

After the “traumatic” catastrophe of Mike Richards’ short-lived stint as Alex’s replacement, the crew urged Sony to stop “trailing feet” and officially enlist “The Big Bang Theory” actress for the coveted performance.

Bialik, who has a PhD in neuroscience from UCLA, not only has the intellectual chops to host the long-running series, but she’s also loved by the production staff and even brought back cupcakes this week as a thank you.

“Mayim is gracious, warm and smart and Michael is a diligent leader who is focused on producing a show for the viewers,” said a source.

Bialik for her part was very open and wanted to take the gig full time. Shortly after Davies became the full-time producer, she shared: News week: “I threw my hat in that ring quite openly.”

She continued: “I like to say that as an actor, and as a potential host, we live from season to season, so what I know is where I am until May 6th.” May 6 was the day of the shooting for the last episode of the season.

While in a separate interview with Entertainment tonight When asked if she would like the role of host full-time, Bialik said, “I’d love that. I like to say that I have lived from season to season since I was about 13 years old. So what I know is what I’m doing until May 6th and after that, hopefully I’ll know more before May 6th.’

During that interview, Bialik said she had received the blessing of Alex Trebek’s family regarding becoming the show’s first female host.