Mayfield, Akers lead Rams’ blowout 51-14 over Wilson’s Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 51-14 Sunday for their second win since mid-October.

Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 yards in another standout performance for his second win in three starts with the Rams (5-10), who produced the best game of their dismal season over Christmas.

Rookie Cobie Durant returned his second interception 85 yards for a touchdown with 4:08 left to surpass the Rams’ first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since their famous 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018.

For at least another week, Los Angeles avoided becoming the first defending Super Bowl champion to lose 11 games. Even with the NFL’s 32nd ranked offense, Los Angeles became just the second team to score 50 points in the NFL this season, joining Dallas earlier this month, putting on an all-around dominant performance.

In his Los Angeles debut, Larrell Murchison made 2 1/2 of the Rams’ six sacks of Russell Wilson, passing for 214 yards with three interceptions for Denver (4-11).

The beleaguered Wilson was not sharp in his return from a one-game absence with a concussion, throwing interceptions to end Denver’s first two drives. The second pick belonged to Bobby Wagner, who faced his old teammate and friend for the first time after spending ten years together in Seattle.

Wagner also sacked Wilson during the first half, as the Rams scored an improbable 261 of their 388 yards before halftime, eventually scoring on their first eight drives against Denver’s above-average defense, already tying their full season with 31 points. -6 rest lead.

Denver trailed 41–6 before Wilson hit Greg Dulcich for the Broncos’ lone touchdown with 8:30 left to play.

Akers continued his late-season rise by producing the Rams’ first 100-yard rushing game of the season, while Higbee led the passing offense with 94 yards receiving for an offense and missed the top three wideouts due to injury .

The Rams led by double digits in less than nine minutes as Durant grabbed Wilson’s second pass and hit Mayfield Higbee three plays later for a 9-yard touchdown. Higbee became the Rams’ career franchise leader in touchdown catches by a tight end with his 19th score.

Wagner then poached a pass from Wilson down the middle of the field and made a long return, and the Rams scored two snaps later on Akers’ 3-yard run. Los Angeles had scored just one touchdown on a takeout all season before going for two more in the first quarter.

The Rams’ first quarter of 17 points marked their best opening period scoring since Week 6 of McVay’s first season in 2017. They then scored touchdowns on four straight drives for the first time in McVay’s tenure.

Higbee made his second TD catch early in the second quarter on a smooth 75-yard drive through the Rams’ long-struggling offense. Akers then batted it in again 1:06 before halftime for a 31-3 lead.

Ramsey grabbed Wilson’s long swipe to the end zone on Denver’s opening drive of the second half. The Rams’ pressure on Wilson was improbably led by Murchison, who signed with LA 13 days ago after Tennessee cut him.

INJURIES

Murchison left in the fourth quarter with a neck injury. … Dulcich was ruled out late in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

NEXT ONE

Broncos: Sunday at Chiefs.

Rams: “At” Chargers on Sunday.

___

