‘Maybe we can repeat this experiment’: Antonio Conte jokes that Son Heung-min could be benched again

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte joked that Son Heung-min could start back on the bench after the successful ‘experiment’ saw him complete a 13-minute hat-trick against Leicester City.

The South Korean attacker was dropped on the bench before the game against the Foxes as he hadn’t been able to find the next one all season, but after coming on in the 59th minute he quickly proved he still has the quality to play. to be a key player for Spurs this season.

The Italian manager then jokingly suggested that he could stay in the role due to the impact he made during his post-match press conference.

Son Heung-min scored a hat-trick after starting on the bench for Tottenham against Leicester

Conte told Sky Sports: “I’m really happy for Sonny today, you know how I feel about the player. I said to him if you’re going to score three goals in 30 minutes “maybe we can repeat this experiment”, but I was kidding.

“I think it’s important to understand that if you play a lot of games in a row, if you’re not psychologically tired, you can be mentally tired and not be able to play every game.

“But I was a player and I know you want to play massive matches – Champions League and Premier League play are huge matches – they’re starting to understand the rotation.

The goals were the forward’s first of the season, having struggled earlier in the campaign

“To have a player of Son’s level on the bench means I can change the game in one moment and also with the rotation at the back today and when Bissouma came up he gave us a lot of strength and energy and I think that this is the right way for us.’

The match against Leicester was Tottenham’s last until October because of the international break. The Spurs return to Premier League action in a crucial North London derby.

Both Spurs and Gunners have started the season strongly, competing with Manchester City at the top of the table.

Conte has insisted that for the course of the games after the break, all players of his team will be involved on the pitch, as it is important to keep the team fresh and give priority to some players for other matches.

Antonio Conte (right) has insisted that all players get a chance after the international break

He added: “There are 12 games in a row after the international break and all players will be involved.

“If the player is intelligent and a good player and person, then it depends. Every decision I’m going to make is always in the best interest of the team.

“They have to understand this. Sometimes it’s important to start on the bench and come in, because in the next match you might be in the starting line-up, but at the same time you’re being charged with mental and physical energy.

‘I’m lucky, I have a very good group of players, they are very good people. We have to think differently if we want to take the next step.

“When I decided to bring in Bissouma and play with three midfielders and bring Sonny closer to Kane to utilize the spaces, it was really good because it gave us more balance and we took advantage of Kane and Son’s ability .’