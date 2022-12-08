‘Maybe if Australia embraced me’: Kyrgios says skipping Davis Cup was an easy call

So, could he ever imagine playing the Davis Cup again?
“Maybe who knows?” said the number 22 in the world.
“Adding another week to Europe in Malaga was not really on my wish list. If it had been in Australia it might have been a different story. But who knows?”
What remains clear, however, is that the attitude of this complex athlete is still related to his perception of how he is treated at home.
“It’s not always easy for me to erase everything in Australia that is said negatively about me or my family, you don’t need that – so it’s interesting that they really want me to play but are always criticizing.”
Asked about feeling more embraced in Australia this year since his Wimbledon heroics, he said: “Yeah I know, but I’m not forgetting the first seven years of my career… They can’t just pick and choose .” .
“Look, I’ve always been one of the best players in the world – I’ve always kept my part of the deal with Australia.
“I feel like this is the first year I’ve earned respect when it should have been given when I first came on tour.
“I’ve represented them, put them on the map and produced one of the most successful male years for Australia in the last decade, and I’m only just being embraced. [now]I don’t think that’s my fault.
When asked what he would have to do to get the warmest hug from the Australian public right now, he said: “I honestly don’t care – I’m going on with my life”.
