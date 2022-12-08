‘Maybe if Australia embraced me’: Kyrgios says skipping Davis Cup was an easy call

So, could he ever imagine playing the Davis Cup again?

“Maybe who knows?” said the number 22 in the world.

“Adding another week to Europe in Malaga was not really on my wish list. If it had been in Australia it might have been a different story. But who knows?”

What remains clear, however, is that the attitude of this complex athlete is still related to his perception of how he is treated at home.

“It’s not always easy for me to erase everything in Australia that is said negatively about me or my family, you don’t need that – so it’s interesting that they really want me to play but are always criticizing.”