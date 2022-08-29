Maya Jama stuns in a yellow bikini in partying snaps after celebrating her 28th birthday

Maya Jama seemed to be having the time of her life as she shared a slew of drunken snaps after celebrating her 28th birthday.

The radio host put on a sensational display as she posed in a series of show-stopping outfits in snaps shared on Instagram on Monday.

In one photo, Maya showed off her incredible figure in a skimpy yellow bikini top and blue bottoms as she posed with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

Fun times: Maya Jama seemed to be having the time of her life as she shared a ton of drunk snaps after celebrating her 28th birthday

She completed her beachwear ensemble with a bright blue bucket hat and black oval sunglasses.

Maya, who recently returned to the UK from a sun-filled getaway in Ibiza for her birthday, has styled her dark brown locks in natural waves.

Maya put on another gorgeous display in another photo in a white one-shoulder mini dress.

She gave a huge grin as she partied all night, surrounded by her friends and holding a drink in her hand.

Wow! The radio host put on a sensational display as she posed in a series of show-stopping outfits in snaps shared on Instagram on Monday.

The TV star fashioned her dark locks into tight curls and wore a pair of gold earrings for the festive evening.

In another instant, Maya donned an equally striking appearance in a rainbow corset-style top with a matching miniskirt as she posed outside.

She wore a gold necklace and a set of Van Cleef bracelets as she posed on a balcony.

Maya enhanced her striking features with a glossy makeup palette and a dab of pink lipstick.

Glamorous: In another snap, Maya donned an equally striking appearance in a rainbow corset-style top with a matching miniskirt as she posed outside

In another photo, Maya appeared to have fallen as she showed off her scraped knee as she posed with her boyfriend Montell Martin.

Maya also shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child enjoying an ice cream cone to finish off the post.

Next to the photo gallery she wrote: ‘Where the sun lives.’

Maya recently returned to the UK after enjoying a sun-filled holiday in Ibiza to celebrate her 28th birthday, where she visited the popular club O Beach.

Elsewhere, Maya and Vick Hope were named as the two frontrunners to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presenting job.

Adorable: Maya also shared a sweet throwback photo of herself as a child enjoying an ice cream cone to finish the post

According to The sunMaya and TV and radio star Vick, 32, are reportedly the first to be considered by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show.

Irish TV star Laura revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years on Monday — partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice.

A TV source told Maya and Vick’s publication: “They’re seen as two glamorous, fun characters who would also add a slightly cooler edge to the format.

‘Over the past three years they have both seen their careers continue to improve, and they have the high profile to match that of the popular ITV show.

“It’s going to be a close call on who the ITV bosses will ultimately choose.”

Career move: Maya and Vick Hope are the two frontrunners to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presentation job, a report says

Representatives from Maya, Vick and ITV have been approached by MailOnline for comment.

Maya has presentation experience on shows such as Walk the Line and Soccer Aid, while Vick has directed spin-off shows for The X Factor, The Voice and I’m A Celebrity.

Laura may not have announced she would be stepping down as Love Island host until Monday night, but fans are already speculating about who will take over.

Fans of the show have thrown other big names of British television into the mix, including AJ Odudu, Emily Atack and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Stars: According to The Sun, presenter Maya, 28, and TV and radio star Vick, 32 (pictured) are reportedly being considered first by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya a runaway fan favorite.

“So Laura Whitmore is saying goodbye to #LoveIsland – can someone clear @MayaJama’s diary for the winter and summer,” one said.

Another wrote: ‘Maya Jama should host Love Island. She was in line for who would host it when Caroline Flack left before the first winter of #loveisland started.”

A third suggested: ‘Petition for @MayaJama to become the new host of the love island #loveisland.’

Contestant: Meanwhile, this year’s Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was also a firm favorite for the role among fans

Another fan contender is Emily Atack, who stars in Celebrity Juice alongside Laura.

Meanwhile, this year’s winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, was also a firm favorite, commented one social media user: “I’d love to see Ekin-Su or Maya Jama host Love Island. #LoveIsland.’

Ladbrokes has started betting on who will replace Laura with Maya, the early favorite with odds of 3/1, ahead of Emily at 4/1.

Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins is also high on the list with a 5/1 chance of landing the high profile gig.

Popular Pick: Another fan contender is Emily Atack, who stars in Celebrity Juice alongside Laura

Other names include Rylan Clark at 1/8 and Mo Gilligan at 14/1, with Vicky Pattinson an outsider at 25/1.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she would make her late boyfriend “proud.”

The TV presenter’s performance on the dating show ITV2 received mixed reviews this season; some viewers praised her handling of sensitive topics, while others criticized her for “encouraging slut shaming” in a segment that led to 427 Ofcom complaints.

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

Day: Irish TV star Laura (pictured) revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years on Monday – partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series.

“I hope I made you proud, Caroline.”

Speaking of Laura’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

Tribute: Laura said she only planned to fill in for former presenter Caroline Flack – who committed suicide in February 2020 – for one series, and said she hoped she made her late boyfriend ‘proud’

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as host of the show for Love Island’s upcoming winter series in early 2023.

Laura – who shares daughter Stevie Ré with Love Island narrator husband Iain Stirling – took over as Love Island presenter for the 2020 winter series in South Africa.

She has since hosted series seven and eight of the ITV2 dating show, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned winners earlier this month in the latest series.