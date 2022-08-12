Maya Jama shows off her incredible figure in a black sports bra as she dances after a workout

Maya Jama was in a good mood as she danced around after completing a workout in a fun clip on Friday.

On her Instagram Stories, she saw the TV host run down a white staircase as she posed up a storm in a busty black sports bra and leggings.

The former BBC Radio One presenter, 27, told fans she ‘feels like a rapper’ as she sang along to the music.

Maya went makeup-free in the clip, hiding behind large dark sunglasses in the impromptu dance video.

She shaped her dark locks into natural curls as they fell over her shoulders and down her back.

She captioned the post: ‘Workout & coffee buzz is better than Red Bull lol’.

The post follows after Maya and her fiancé Ben Simmons quashed relationship rumors when the NBA star shared a much-loved photo of the couple earlier this week.

On Sunday, a source claimed the couple’s relationship was on the rocks after Maya decided she wanted to focus on her career.

The 26-year-old basketball player took to his Instagram Stories, showing that they are still very much together, while sharing an adorable black and white throwback photo of the couple together.

He captioned the snap: ‘@mayajama almost a year older’, followed by a smiling and heart emoji.

Maya also took to her Twitter to seemingly deny the report.

“Stop believing newspaper sources,” she tweeted Sunday, a day after the breach report came out.

It was speculated that they ended their romance last month because Maya wanted to focus on her career, The Sun claimed.

Ben proposed to Maya last Christmas after a whirlwind romance that lasted seven months after she spent the festive period at his £3.7 million mansion in New Jersey.

Despite reports of their breakup, Maya was still seen wearing her huge engagement ring at the GRM Gala last week, where she wore a striking red dress.

The couple had a long-distance relationship, with the beauty often traveling back and forth to America, where he plays basketball for the Brooklyn Nets.

A source told the publication: ‘Maya called off the engagement after things turned upside down last month.

“She’s not going back to New York now, it’s heartbreaking for both of them, especially because they were so devoted to each other.

“They are both young and want to focus on their careers. Maya has a bright future ahead of her with job openings coming in all over the world and is feeling positive.

“She goes to the gym a lot and spends time with her close friends.”

Experts valued Maya’s emerald-cut diamond engagement ring at £600k ($800k).

Maya and Ben first entered a romantic relationship in June 2021 after being seen together on a night out at Sexy Fish restaurant in London’s Mayfair.

The pair went public while kissing in the stands during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships to world media the following month.

A source told The Sun after their engagement: “Ben adores Maya and has fallen in love with her. He picked up the ring at Jewelers’ Row in Philadelphia’s diamond district the day before he proposed to her…

“He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she wanted. Maya said yes and they are both excited.’

The couple enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos with a group of friends in June.

Maya appeared in a sweet photo from the vacation with her beau with a friend who captured the lovebirds engaged in deep conversation on a beach.

And in July, they were spotted vacationing in Las Vegas together.

Ben previously dated Kendall Jenner, 26, but the couple called it quits in May 2019 after months of on-and-off dating.

Maya, meanwhile, dated rapper Stormzy for four years, with the couple breaking up and ending their relationship the same year to focus on their careers instead.

However, the pair were spotted together in the smoking area during the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021.

The two stars were one of the most popular couples in showbiz prior to their shock breakup, with the gorgeous presenter moving out of their shared home shortly after her 25th birthday.

Stormzy seemed to be addressing the rumors that he had strayed in his subsequent music releases – with his song Lessons going to be about the heartbreaking split and lyrics in which he confesses that he “made it dirty” on the TV star.

However, the award-winning musician later revealed that he had not been unfaithful during his relationship, instead admitting that he showed “disrespect” to his famous ex.

“If there was a box of what a good woman is, she ticks them all, she’s great. But I didn’t cheat on her. I actually didn’t cheat,” he told HOT 97 in early 2020.

“Don’t get it twisted, I’m still an absolute bastard. 100%, that’s a fact. I’m an asshole.

“But I thought now was a good time to say I didn’t cheat on my ex.”