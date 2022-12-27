Maya Jama shows her support for West Ham as she dances in a football shirt

Maya Jama showed her support for West Ham as she danced in a football shirt ahead of their final match on Monday night.

The 28-year-old new host of Love Island looked in high spirits as she made a few moves in the bathroom before the East London side took on Arsenal.

Also on Monday, she shared a sweet childhood memory on her Instagram story where she looked adorable.

Fan: Maya Jama showed her support for West Ham as she danced in a football shirt ahead of their final match on Monday night.

For her football night, she looked great in the purple shirt which she paired with light blue denim jeans while wearing her dark hair in loose waves.

Maya told fans: ‘I definitely got the craziest looks walking around Arsenal’s stadium like this. We will go!

Her family joined her for the match, including her younger brother Omar, before joining her friends at the stadium.

Post: Also on Monday, she shared a sweet childhood memory on her Instagram Story where she looked adorable.

It comes after Love Island dropped two new teasers on Monday night for the upcoming ninth season in South Africa.

One of the clips revealed Maya preparing to present her first series of the hit show ITV2.

The other video featured a striking velvet bronco decorated with a jeweled heart.

Iconic Love Island music was played in the two short clips, which aired during Monday’s episode of Emmerdale.

Ready to go: The 28-year-old new host of Love Island looked in high spirits as she pulled off a few moves in the bathroom before the east London side took on Arsenal

Maya looked stunning in the first sneak peek, donning a heavenly-inspired jumpsuit while showing off her silhouette.

The lights are then turned on and she is shown in all her glory, wearing a sparkly outfit that features a plunging neckline to show off her ample cleavage.

The presenter’s long brown hair was styled in neat waves that fell to her shoulders.

In a good mood: For her football night, she looked great in the purple shirt which she paired with light blue denim jeans while dressing her dark hair in loose waves

The clip ended with a close-up of Maya’s stunning face, as she sported a face full of tan makeup to enhance her natural beauty.

The next series will begin on Monday, January 16.

The date coincides with Blue Monday, which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

With Winter Love Island off the air for three years, show bosses have pulled out all the stops for the new batch of islanders in their quest for love and romance.

Away from home: Her family joined her for the game, including her younger brother Omar, before joining her friends at the stadium.

The largest yet in the entire series, the villa features a giant pool and is surrounded by palm trees and typically costs around £430 per night per room.

It is also environmentally friendly as the property is 100% isolated from the grid, allowing it to generate its own electricity, water and numerous sources of food.

The winter debut series aired in January 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, and was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

Plans for a second winter series have been shelved in 2021 amid concerns surrounding the pandemic.

Excited: Maya told fans: ‘I definitely got the craziest looks walking around Arsenal’s stadium like this. We will go!

This Winter Love Island series will get a new host after Laura Whitmore resigned from the show, with Maya confirmed as her replacement in October.

Maya said in a statement: ‘I have always been a huge fan of Love Island and am so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favorite shows! I can’t wait to get into the Villa to meet all the islanders.

Laura announced in August this year that she was leaving the show and would not host the next series of the ITV2 dating show.

The Irish presenter, 37, joined in 2020 and has hosted the hugely popular reality show and its spin-off Aftersun for three series.

Laura, who is the mother of an 18-month-old daughter with Love Island voiceover star Iain Stirling, took to her Instagram at the time to confirm she would be leaving, saying she had found it “very difficult” to fly one way. and return from the villa. .

The broadcaster’s stint on the ITV2 dating show received mixed reviews last season; some viewers praised her handling of sensitive topics, while others criticized her for “fostering slut-shaming” in a segment which prompted 427 complaints from Ofcom.

Laura replaced Caroline Flack as the host of Love Island when she retired in December 2019. Caroline tragically committed suicide at age 40 in February 2020.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to replace Caroline for one series, emotionally saying that she hoped she had made her late friend “proud”.

Hurrah! It comes after Love Island dropped two new teasers on Monday night for the upcoming ninth season in South Africa. One of the clips revealed Maya as she prepared to present her first series of the hit show ITV2.

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the program that I found very difficult and cannot be changed due to the format, including the flight to South Africa and back along with my conflicting new projects.

‘I wish it was still possible, but I know you’ll be in good hands. I was only planning to replace Caroline in one series and it became 3 series. I hope I made you proud, Caroline.

Speaking of Laura’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said at the time: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the past three seasons of the show.

“We are very grateful for all that she has brought to the show, but we understand and respect her decision, and look forward to working with her on future ITV projects.”

Love Island returns this January on ITV2 and ITVX.