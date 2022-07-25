Maya Jama sends temperatures soaring in a TINY purple bikini as she cools off in the pool in Ibiza

Maya Jama made sure the temperature rose on Monday as she continued to soak up the sun on her luxurious getaway to Ibiza.

The TV host, 27, put on a busty display in a tiny purple bikini top and showed off her sensational figure in matching knickers.

The natural beauty went makeup-free in her latest Instagram video, as she took a dip in her hotel pool to cool off.

Maya wore a dainty gold necklace and styled her long dark brown locks in loose waves.

The previous day, Maya dressed to impress in a crochet white maxi dress with a plunging neckline that she wore over the same purple bikini.

The former radio host seemed cheerful as she dined with friends on the party island.

The TV favorite caused a storm in the cut song as she told her 2.4 million followers, “Beach bar to club.”

Earlier this month Maya went to Milan for a secret work project and took to Instagram to share a photo of her time in Italy.

The presenter looked stunning as she glimpsed her taut midriff in yet another super chic combo.

She looked ravishing in the eye-catching ensemble featuring a digital print top and a matching fitted skirt with a gag detail.

The Glow Up presenter recently split her time between the UK and the United States to spend time with her Brooklyn Nets basketball player fiance Ben Simmons, 25.

The sportsman proposed in December 2021 after seven months of dating when Maya spent Christmas at Ben’s £3.7 million mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey.

A source told The Sun: “Ben loves Maya and has fallen head over heels in love with her. He picked up the ring from Jewelers’ Row in Philadelphia’s diamond district the day before he proposed to her.

Experts have valued Maya’s emerald-cut diamond engagement ring at £600k ($800k).

Maya and Ben first entered a romantic relationship in June 2021 after they were seen together on a night out at Sexy Fish restaurant in London’s Mayfair.

The pair went public while kissing in the stands during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships to world media the following month.