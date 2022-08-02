Maya Jama puts on a busty display in a glamorous red gown at the GRM Gala

Maya Jama stood out in a glamorous red dress as she joined a slew of stars for the GRM Gala at Kensington Palace in London on Monday.

Literally blocking traffic as she exited the chic venue, the TV star, 27, showed off her ample cleavage in the gorgeous ensemble featuring a dramatic ruffled skirt as she flashed a glimpse of her toned legs.

The TV favorite exuded elegance on the red carpet and stood out from the crowd in the breathtaking look.

Stunning: Maya Jama stood out in a glamorous red dress as she joined a slew of stars for the GRM gala at London’s Kensington Palace on Monday

The outfit matched her fitted waist as she ramped up her height with a pair of red heels.

Maya had gathered her dark brown locks away from her face in a sleek ponytail, with a bright red lip and dewy makeup look.

She added a pair of diamond earrings to the stunning look while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

Stunning: Literally stopping the traffic with her gaze as she left the venue, the TV star showed off her ample cleavage in the gorgeous ensemble with a dramatic ruffled skirt

Confident! Maya caught the eye in the gorgeous red ruffled dress and matching strappy heels as she left the chic gala event

Blast: Radiant as she left the party, Maya wowed in her striking red dress

Former Love Island star Kaz Crossley also attended the evening.

The 23-year-old makeup artist looked stunning in a deep black backless dress.

Comedian Munya Chawawa looked grumpy that night.

Here she is! Inside the party, Maya made a show-stopping entrance in her striking red dress, which flaunted a flowing skirt and was adorned with feathered details.

Wow: She showed off her roomy cleavage in the gorgeous ruffle skirt ensemble while showing a glimpse of her toned legs

Radiant: She had her dark brown locks gathered away from her face in a sleek ponytail, with a bright red lip and dewy makeup look

Less is more: she added a pair of diamond earrings to the stunning look, while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum

The entertainer, 29, looked smart in a dusty blue suit and bird print shirt.

TV host and social media personality Zeze Millz was also on the guest list.

The commentator turned heads in an embroidered dress with cut-out panels that accentuated her incredibly toned tummy.

All dressed up: Also in attendance on the night was former Love Island star Kaz Crossley

Beauty: The 23-year-old makeup artist looked stunning in a deep black backless dress

Out: Comedian Munya Chawawa was looking in a jolly mood at night. The entertainer, 29, looked smart in a dusty blue suit and bird print shirt

Smasher: TV presenter Zeze Millz was also on the guest list. The commentator turned heads in an embroidered dress with cut-out panels that accentuated her incredibly toned tummy

Looks good: British rapper Jermaine Sinclaire Scott also appeared that night, looking suave for the evening in a purple velvet blazer

Also, British rapper Jermaine Sinclaire Scott made an appearance that night, looking suave for the evening in a purple velvet suit.

Host and host Joelah Noble also stood out at the star-studded event.

The BBC star looked incredible as she showed off her long legs in a silver mini dress.