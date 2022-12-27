Maya Jama poses for a family photo with her younger brother Omar ahead of the release of Love Island

Maya Jama has posed for a family photo with her rarely seen younger brother Omar as she spends the Christmas period with her loved ones.

The 28-year-old new host of Love Island enjoyed some well-deserved time off with her family members and documented the festive period for her 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

And during that time, she has showcased the quality time she spends with her 25-year-old brother Omar, who rarely shows up on Maya’s social media profiles.

Family Holidays: Maya Jama has posed for a family photo with her rarely seen younger brother, Omar, as they spend the Christmas period with their loved ones.

They first stood next to an unknown relative while gesturing with their hands, Maya wearing a bright orange and purple cardigan and skirt and Omar wearing a gray tracksuit.

She looked glamorous for the special occasion, with her raven-black hair tucked behind her ears and sporting a full face of makeup.

Another snap shared by the TV beauty showed the brothers and another younger family member named Che all wearing eye masks from her brand MIJ Masks.

She captioned the moment ‘Family pampering,’ and then took a video selfie in a mirror showing them enjoying the relaxing session.

Time to pamper yourself: The 28-year-old new host of Love Island has been enjoying some well-deserved time off with her family members and documenting the festive period for her 2.4 million followers.

‘Guess who’s going to football tonight!’ Maya told fans, as she wore a West Ham football shirt.

She asks her brother, ‘Wait, who do you really support Omar?’, who is wearing a Sweden soccer team jersey like Che. And I am West Ham! Maya exclaims.

Maya was raised in Bristol, but her mother Sadie is of Swedish descent while her father Hussein is of Somali descent.

His father, Hussein Jama, has previously spoken about how being in and out of prison negatively affected his relationship with the television personality.

The star has been open in the past about her father Hussein spending time in and out of jail since she was just two years old and her younger brother Omar was a baby.

Siblings: And during that time she’s showcased the quality time she’s spent with her 25-year-old brother Omar (right) that’s rarely shown on Maya’s social media profiles.

In an interview with SunHussein has revealed how his jail stints led Maya’s mother Sadie to keep her word to leave him if he didn’t get in trouble, while he says his famous 26-year-old daughter Maya has cut him off.

Hussein told the publication: “I remember when she was a teenager, I had just gotten out of prison and she was at my mom’s house, so I went in and said, ‘Do you want to give your dad a hug?’ She said, “I don’t want to talk to you, Dad.” I was hoping it was a teen thing and it would pass.

Bar worker Hussein, who told The Sun he had been jailed for various crimes while his daughter was growing up in Bristol, had an emotional reunion with his daughter in the 2017 Channel 5 documentary When Dads Kill.

Family: Maya was raised in Bristol, but her mother Sadie is of Swedish descent while her father Hussein is of Somali descent (Maya shares a photo of them when they were young)

Hussein has said he was upset with the show’s title, having never murdered anyone, but was still hopeful it would improve his relationship with his daughter, who is enjoying success as a broadcaster.

Maya’s fun festivities come shortly before she heads to South Africa for the winter series of Love Island.

For fans who can’t wait much longer for the upcoming series, they won’t have much time as it’s reportedly set to kick off on Monday, January 16.

The date coincides with Blue Monday, which is said to be the most depressing day of the year.

With Winter Love Island off the air for three years, show bosses have pulled out all the stops for the new batch of islanders in their quest for love and romance.

The largest yet in the entire series, the villa features a giant pool and is surrounded by palm trees and typically costs around £430 per night per room.

Earlier this week, Love Island released two new teasers for the upcoming ninth season in South Africa.

One of the clips reveals Maya Jama as she prepares to present her first series of the hit show ITV2.