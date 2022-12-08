Maya Jama is shaken about during hilarious wibbly wobbly game on final ever Celebrity Juice

Maya Jama is left well and truly shaken and stirred as she played the wobbly wobbly game on the last ever Celebrity Juice episode.

The game sees a contestant lying on a vibrating plate as they attempt to describe a word or phrase to their fellow players without revealing the actual words.

And as the presenter, 28, lay down in her short red mini dress, she struggled to keep it from riding up as she moaned that the vibrating plate ‘hurts’ – with little sympathy from host Keith Lemon.

During her turn on the board, Maya tried to describe the word “cat” to the panel while being shaken and saying, “It’s a little fuzzy thing and it meows!”

Her teammates were heard yelling “cat, kitten,” before Laura Whitmore shouted “kitty!” suggested.

Maya continued, “and then the next one,” to which Laura replied, “Pussycat?” as Keith exclaimed, “Yes!”

As she wiggled back and forth, Maya – who was wearing sheer tights and black knee-high boots – was seen grabbing the hem of her dress and trying to pull it down to avoid revealing too much.

While the vibrating plate wouldn’t budge, she was heard moaning, “This hurts!” as Keith ignored her grievances as he leaned closer and yelled, “love is pain, love is pain!”

At other times in the show, Emily Atack and Joey Essex share a sneaky kiss while Holly Willoughby gets redfaced as she tumbles down the stairs.

In addition to Holly and Fearne Cotton returning to the show, Emily and Laura also serve as team captains alongside guests including Big Narstie and Chris Ramsey.

There will also be some surprise appearances in the farewell special, as well as a series of familiar faces returning.

It comes after presenter Keith Lemon admitted he got “emotional” filming the last-ever episode of Celebrity Juice as the show comes to an end after 26 series.

The comedian, 49, who hosts the long-running comedy series, admitted he was “sad” about the end of the show and got “emotional” filming the final episode.

Keith, whose real name is Leigh Francis, said: ‘It’s been 14 years of my life. Maya Jama, who’s on the last episode, told me she started watching it when she was seven.

“I’m not sure what a seven-year-old is doing watching Juice, she should have been in bed!” But yes, it made me feel old.

Pucker up: Emily Atack and Joey Essex were caught sneaking a kiss backstage while filming for the last ever episode

Oh no! Holly Willoughby was also seen wrestling with her co-stars during her return to Celebrity Juice.

“I think when I look back, I think yes, that was a big part of my life. It’s rare to do a show for that long, but it was really fun! The best times! I do feel a little sad, but it’s also exciting to see what happens next!’

Reflecting on the farewell from the show, Keith admitted that he “burst into tears” and hugged his wife Jill Carter as he came off stage after they finished filming.

“In the end I got a little emotional. I don’t think that part is in there. I was in a kind of emotional bubble,” he continued.

Fun Moments: Another teaser clip shows team captains Emily, Laura Whitmore, Holly, and Fearne all creating a supergroup to sing Shania Twain’s Man! I feel like a woman

Sad times: It comes after host Keith Lemon admitted he got ’emotional’ filming the last-ever episode of Celebrity Juice as the show comes to an end after 26 series

“It was a bit like a dream, but I tried to cherish the day. I came off the stage and hugged my wife and burst into tears. It brings tears to my eyes just thinking about it.’

Keith described filming the final episode with guests from across the years as a “great party”, teasing that there will be a few surprise appearances in the special.

Celebrity Juice: The Happy Ending airs Thursdays at 10pm on ITV2.

A compilation episode, Celebrity Juice: The Last Hurrah, will follow on Thursday 15 December at 10pm on ITV2.