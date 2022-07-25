Maya Jama displays her cleavage in a plunging maxi dress

Maya Jama dressed to impress in a crochet white maxi dress with a plunging neckline as she enjoyed a luxurious getaway to Ibiza on Sunday.

The TV host, 27, seemed cheerful as she dined with friends on the party island.

The former radio host wore a purple bikini top under her bare cleavage, while opting for a radiant bronzed makeup palette.

Glam: Maya Jama dressed to impress in a crochet white maxi dress as she enjoyed a luxurious getaway to Ibiza on Sunday

The beauty shaped her long dark locks into luxurious curls as they flowed down her bust from a center part.

Maya completed her holiday outfit with a simple gold necklace as she shared a short clip on social media.

The TV favorite caused a storm in the cut song as she told her 2.4 million followers, “Beach bar to club.”

Fashionista: The TV host, 27, looked cheerful as she dined with friends on the party island

Earlier this month Maya went to Milan for a secret work project and took to Instagram to share a photo of her time in Italy.

The presenter looked stunning as she glimpsed her taut midriff in yet another super chic combo.

She looked ravishing in the eye-catching ensemble featuring a digital print top and a matching fitted skirt with a gag detail.

Stylish: The former radio host wore a purple bikini top under the gorgeous number while opting for a radiant bronzed makeup palette

Unbelievable: Maya completed her holiday outfit with a simple gold necklace when she took to social media to share a short clip

Maya impressed with the two-piece design from Offkut, an independent label designed and made in London.

Her dark brown locks were parted in the middle in a half updo and she opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup with a glossy lip.

Maya was all smiles as she held a cold drink in her hand and a sultry gaze. She quoted a line from Lisa Stansfield’s 1989 hit and captioned the post: ‘Been around the world and ii iiii…’

Raising a storm: The beauty styled her long dark locks in luxurious curls as they flowed down her bust from a center parting

Holiday: The TV favorite caused a storm in the cut song as she told her 2.4 million followers: ‘Beach bar to club’

The Glow Up presenter recently split her time between the UK and the United States to spend time with her Brooklyn Nets basketball player fiance Ben Simmons, 25.

The sportsman proposed in December 2021 after seven months of dating when Maya spent Christmas at Ben’s £3.7 million mansion in Moorestown, New Jersey.

A source told The Sun: “Ben loves Maya and has fallen head over heels in love with her. He picked up the ring from Jewelers’ Row in Philadelphia’s diamond district the day before he proposed to her.

Beautiful: Earlier this month, Maya went to Milan for a secret work project and took to Instagram to share a photo of her time in Italy

Looks good: The TV fave looked ravishing in the eye-catching ensemble featuring a digital print top and a matching figure-hugging skirt

Experts have valued Maya’s emerald-cut diamond engagement ring at £600k ($800k).

Maya and Ben first entered a romantic relationship in June 2021 after they were seen together on a night out at Sexy Fish restaurant in London’s Mayfair.

The pair went public while kissing in the stands during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships to world media the following month.

Long Distance: Maya recently split her time between the UK and the United States to spend time with her Brooklyn Nets basketball player fiance Ben Simmons, 25