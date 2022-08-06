Maya Jama catches the eye in bright yellow and orange backless floor-length maxi dress

Maya Jama made sure to grab the attention of onlookers when she stepped out to London’s Bluebird Cafe in a brightly colored maxi dress on Friday.

The TV host, 27, was in a good mood as she walked next to a friend, wearing a flowing yellow floor-length dress with a low-cut neckline.

The two-tone garment had an orange section on the underskirt and striped details around the piece.

The top looked tight, with straps going up and over Maya’s shoulders and down her back, where they were in a crisscross pattern.

Radio DJ Maya’s back was seen as her long black hair rested on her shoulders and arms

She wore a pair of white wedges and opted for a glamorous look with her makeup.

The star was carrying an orange bag and saw a wide smile flash as she got into a taxi.

Maya walked hand in hand with a smiling friend who was wearing a zebra print dress.

The pair got out with BBC 2’s MOTDx presenter Craig Mitch, who wore a Los Angeles Lakers t-shirt that he paired with navy blue shorts.

Friends in high places: Maya got out with BBC 2’s MOTDx presenter Craig Mitch, who wore a Los Angeles Lakers T-shirt that he paired with navy blue shorts

It comes after Maya takes off in a… glamorous red dress as she joined a slew of stars for the GRM Gala at Kensington Palace in London on Monday.

The TV star showed off her roomy cleavage in the gorgeous ensemble with a dramatic ruffled skirt while showing a glimpse of her toned legs.

The TV favorite exuded elegance on the red carpet and stood out from the crowd in the breathtaking look.

The outfit matched her fitted waist as she ramped up her height with a pair of red heels.

Maya had gathered her dark brown locks away from her face in a sleek ponytail, with a bright red lip and dewy makeup look.

She added a pair of diamond earrings to the stunning look while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.