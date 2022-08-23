Maya Jama and Vick Hope ‘are front runners to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island presenting job’

Maya Jama and Vick Hope are the two frontrunners to take over Laura Whitmore’s Love Island-presenting job, a new report says.

According to The sunpresenter Maya, 28, and TV and radio star Vick, 32, are reportedly being considered first by ITV bosses for the role to bring a ‘cooler edge’ to the show.

Irish TV star Laura revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years on Monday — partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice.

A TV source told Maya and Vick’s publication: “They’re seen as two glamorous, fun characters who would also add a slightly cooler edge to the format.

‘Over the past three years they have both seen their careers continue to improve, and they have the high profile to match that of the popular ITV show.

“It’s going to be a close call on who the ITV bosses will ultimately choose.”

Representatives from Maya, Vick and ITV have been approached by MailOnline for comment.

Maya has presentation experience on shows such as Walk the Line and Soccer Aid, while Vick has directed spin-off shows for The X Factor, The Voice and I’m A Celebrity.

Laura may not have announced she would be stepping down as Love Island host until Monday night, but fans are already speculating about who will take over.

Fans of the show have thrown other big names of British television into the mix, including AJ Odudu, Emily Atack and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya a runaway fan favorite.

“So Laura Whitmore is saying goodbye to #LoveIsland – can someone clear @MayaJama’s diary for the winter and summer,” one said.

Another wrote: ‘Maya Jama should host Love Island. She was in line for who would host it when Caroline Flack left before the first winter of #loveisland started.”

A third suggested: ‘Petition for @MayaJama to become the new host of the love island #loveisland.’

Another fan contender is Emily Atack, who stars in Celebrity Juice alongside Laura.

Another runner for the coveted title was AJ Odudu when a fan tweeted, “Also add @AJOdudu as an option to showcase #LoveIsland thanks. I can already imagine her stepping into the villa, ready to unleash the DRAMA.’

An AJ fan pointed out that the presenter has experience hosting live reality TV shows when she hosted the Married At First Sight UK spin-off last year.

“I’d love it if AJ Odudu did it. She’s brilliant on MAFS after show.’ Another simply said the beauty would “kill the slow walk.”

Meanwhile, this year’s winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, was also a firm favorite, commented one social media user: “I’d love to see Ekin-Su or Maya Jama host Love Island. #LoveIsland.’

Another echoed, ‘Is Ekinsu coming? Laura is leaving #LoveIsland.’

One user mentioned another former entrant and wrote: ‘Top 3 in the race to replace Laura Whitmore… @ekinsuofficial @MayaJama and @MauraHiggins #loveisland.’

Other fans have even petitioned to get Ekin’s friend Davide Sanclimenti as a co-host. ‘Ekin-Su presents with Davide taking over Stirling’s job! Can you imagine his one-liners.’

However, others were eager to see Love Island superfan Sam Thompson get a shot at the hosting gig.

The former Made In Chelsea star famously shared his love for the show this year when he checked in with his Instagram followers and his ex-girlfriend from Love Island, Zara McDermott.

“Get a REAL Love Island fan who loves hosting the show like Sam Thompson,” one viewer tweeted.

‘I’m sorry, but Sam Thompson should be Love Island’s new host!! I laugh at his videos every night watching them and he would give 10000% everything!’ another agreed.

Sam’s friend Zara appeared to support Sam when she posted on Instagram on Monday:

Huge respect for you @thewhitmore, a wonderful host with wonderful energy! But I wonder who will host it next time?’

Ladbrokes has started betting on who will replace Laura with Maya, the early favorite with odds of 3/1, ahead of Emily at 4/1.

Former Love Island contestant Maura Higgins is also high on the list with a 5/1 chance of landing the high profile gig.

Other names include Rylan Clark at 1/8 and Mo Gilligan at 14/1, with Vicky Pattinson an outsider at 25/1.

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she would make her late boyfriend “proud.”

The TV presenter’s performance on the dating show ITV2 received mixed reviews this season; some viewers praised her handling of sensitive topics, while others criticized her for “encouraging slut shaming” in a segment that led to 427 Ofcom complaints.

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series.

“I hope I made you proud, Caroline.”

Speaking of Laura’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as host of the show for Love Island’s upcoming winter series in early 2023.

Laura – who shares daughter Stevie Ré with Love Island narrator husband Iain Stirling – took over as Love Island presenter for the 2020 winter series in South Africa.

She has since hosted series seven and eight of the ITV2 dating show, with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti being crowned winners earlier this month in the latest series.

The presenter previously presented I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! for five series starting in 2011, while she was also a Eurovision commentator in 2014.

Laura also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, but was the fifth celebrity to be voted out.

The model is making a career change as she makes her West End debut in September as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill and Giovanna Fletcher previously starred in the popular theater production, which will see Laura co-star with Felix Scott, Tamsin Carroll and Matt Willis.