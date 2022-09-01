Maya Jama and NBA star Ben Simmons split eight months after getting engaged

Maya Jama has reportedly separated from her fiancé Ben Simmons eight months after her engagement.

The British presenter, 28, and the basketball star, 26, have struggled with their busy schedules and long distances – with Simmons in Brooklyn and Jama in the UK.

“Even though they both care so much for each other, they really gave it their all and realize they’re just from two different worlds,” a source said. NY Post of the breakup, adding that it was “one of the hardest decisions of their lives.”

“It’s been a tough time for them,” the insider continued, “they understand now that they don’t have the time they thought they were going to spend on this relationship.”

“After many long nights and hours of heartfelt conversations, they finally realized how much they love each other, their non-stop careers and endless travels have made it incredibly impossible to make it work,” the source added.

The unnamed source also revealed that the couple had “no idea of ​​the challenges they would face in handling all the logistics of building a life in two countries together.”

The duo are reportedly hoping to stay in each other people’s lives, because ‘there is much love between them’.

Earlier this month, the couple dismissed rumors of a breakup when the basketball player shared a beloved photo of the couple.

It came after a source claimed the couple’s relationship broke up after Maya decided she wanted to focus on her career.

On his Instagram Stories, the athlete showed that they are still very much together, sharing an adorable black and white throwback photo of the couple together.

Maya also took to her Twitter to seemingly deny the report.

“Stop believing newspaper sources,” she tweeted a day after the breach report came out.

It was speculated that they ended their romance last month because Maya wanted to focus on her career. The sun claimed.

Ben proposed to Maya last Christmas after a whirlwind romance that lasted seven months after she spent the festive period at his £3.7 million mansion in New Jersey.

Despite reports of their breakup, Maya was still seen wearing her huge engagement ring at the GRM Gala last week, where she wore a striking red dress.

The pair had a long-distance relationship, with the beauty often traveling back and forth to America, where he plays basketball for the Brooklyn Nets.

A source told the publication: “Maya called off the engagement after things turned upside down last month.

“She’s not going back to New York now, it’s heartbreaking for both of them, especially because they were so devoted to each other.

“They are both young and want to focus on their careers. Maya has a bright future ahead of her with job openings coming in all over the world and is feeling positive.

“She goes to the gym a lot and spends time with her close friends.”

Experts valued Maya’s emerald-cut diamond engagement ring at £600k ($800k).

Maya and Ben first entered a romantic relationship in June 2021 after being seen together on a night out at Sexy Fish restaurant in London’s Mayfair.

The pair went public while kissing in the stands during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships to world media the following month.

A source told The Sun after their engagement: “Ben adores Maya and has fallen in love with her. He picked up the ring at Jewelers’ Row in Philadelphia’s diamond district the day before he proposed to her…

“He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she wanted. Maya said yes and they are both excited.’

The couple enjoyed a trip to Turks and Caicos with a group of friends in June.

Maya appeared in a sweet photo from the vacation with her beau with a friend who captured the lovebirds deep in conversation on a beach.

And in July, they were spotted vacationing in Las Vegas together.

Ben previously dated Kendall Jenner, 26, but the couple called it quits in May 2019 after months of occasional dating.

Maya, meanwhile, dated rapper Stormzy for four years, with the couple breaking up and ending their relationship the same year to focus on their careers instead.

However, the pair were spotted together in the smoking area during the 2021 GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

The two stars were one of the most popular couples in showbiz prior to their shock breakup, with the gorgeous presenter moving out of their shared home shortly after her 25th birthday.

Stormzy seemed to be addressing the rumors that he had strayed in his next music releases – his song Lessons would be about the heartbreaking split and lyrics in which he confesses that he “made the dirt” on the TV star.

However, the award-winning musician later revealed that he hadn’t been unfaithful throughout his relationship, instead admitting that he showed “disrespect” to his famous ex.

“If there was a box of what a good woman is, she ticks every box, she’s amazing. But I didn’t cheat on her. I actually didn’t cheat,” he told HOT 97 in early 2020.

“Don’t get it twisted, I’m still an absolute bastard. 100%, that’s a fact. I’m an asshole.

“But I thought now was a good time to say I didn’t cheat on my ex.”