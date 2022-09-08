Maya Jama and Mo Farah are shortlisted for prestigious gong at European Diversity Awards

<!–

Maya Jama and Sir Mo Farah are among the names shortlisted for the prestigious European Diversity Awards.

The presenter, 28, and the Olympic runner, 39, have both been nominated for the media diversity champion of the year gong.

Maya has been nominated for her work as an ambassador for the charity Savera UK, which tackles culturally specific abuse in the UK, including forced marriage and female genital mutilation.

Awards: Maya Jama and Mo Farah are among the names shortlisted for the prestigious European Diversity Awards

Sir Mo has been nominated for his work as an anti-trafficking supporter after he recently released his documentary The Real Mo Farah.

In the programme, Sir Mo revealed that he was illegally smuggled into Britain at the age of nine and spent his early years in servitude, explaining that his real name is not Mo, but Hussein Abdi Kahin.

The pair will face off against Lioness Beth Mead, who has been nominated for her work promoting women in football, and Jake Daniels – the UK’s first male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990. .

Ukrainian Premier League star Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has spoken out against Russia’s invasion of his home country, is also vying for the prestigious honor.

Lawyer: Mo – who recently released a documentary about being illegally trafficked to the UK as a child – has been shortlisted for his work as a supporter of the fight against human trafficking

Other names shortlisted for the gong include anti-racism activist Aïssa Maïga, social change advocate Omar Sy and football manager Vincent Kompany.

According to information from the European Diversity Awards, the gong recognizes people who ‘continuously work to advocacy and promote diversity and inclusion’.

Founder of the European Diversity Awards Linda Riley said: ‘As Europe emerges from pandemic lockdowns and we begin to see the effects of these, it is now more than ever essential to recognize those organisations, companies and individuals who are persistently working to advocacy and promote of diversity and inclusion.

Charity work: Maya has been nominated for her work as an ambassador for the charity Savera UK, which tackles culturally specific abuse in the UK, including forced marriage

“I am delighted that so many of these people and organizations have continued to demonstrate their commitment to diversity during the pandemic, demonstrating the true power of their commitment.

“I am delighted to see more and more organizations doing more to put wellbeing, social mobility and supplier diversity on their agendas.

“Over the past 12 months, our nominees have achieved great achievements advocating for diversity of race, age, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, social mobility or religious affiliation.

“Our awards ceremony allows us to bring together and celebrate a truly amazing and inspiring group of people.”

Diversity: The pair take on lioness Beth Mead, who has been nominated for her work promoting women in football

The European Diversity Awards will be presented for the 13th time on 11 November at the InterContinental London Park Lane and will be presented by BBC News presenter Jane Hill.

It has been promoting diversity and inclusion since its launch in 2010 and recognizing the positive impact of marketing, campaigns, media diversity and social mobility across Europe.

Main sponsor UnitedHealth Group is partnering with the awards to celebrate leading champions of diversity and inclusion and recognize the achievements of the past year.