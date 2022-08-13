Maya Henry looks elegant in a red dress as she enjoys a night out with her glamorous mother Azteca

<!–

Maya Henry looked cheerful as she left the Chiltern Firehouse in London on Friday night with her glamorous mother Azteca.

The model, 21, looked effortlessly chic in an off-the-shoulder red midi dress with a bold slit at the thigh.

The beauty was all smiles as she opted for a pair of casual strappy sandals that revealed a bright red manicure to match her dress.

The model also opted for a simple yet elegant look when it came to jewelry, opting for a silver watch and some diamond earrings.

She pulled her dark locks back into an elegant half updo and let her bangs hang loose to frame her face.

The brunette beauty also showcased her beauty with a simple glamor makeup palette.

She was joined at the Chiltern by her mother who rocked a double-denim song.

Azteca looked chic in light blue skinny jeans, which she donned with a plain white crew-neck T-shirt and a denim jacket with floral embroidery on the pockets.

The mum-of-one opted for a pair of see-through perspex heels and slicked her dark locks back into a big bun.

Maya is said to be single after an abrupt split with One Direction star Liam, less than 18 months after he proposed to her.

Liam proposed in August 2020 with a £3 million ring after just over a year of dating the brunette, who he first met at a One Direction meet-and-greet when she was 15 years old.

But the engagement was called off after the singer was pictured with Florida-based influencer Aliana Mawla, who bears a passing resemblance to the model.

While Maya is often pictured alone in the English capital, Liam was spotted with ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer last month.

The singer was pictured leaving the Nobu Hotel with former X Factor dancer Danielle, 35, in London’s Shoreditch at 3 a.m. – nine years after their breakup.

Liam, who attended the Soccer Aid bash after the celebrity match, sparked speculation that the pair could start again after sitting in the back seat of the star’s chauffeured car together.

A source told MailOnline at the time: “Liam has always had strong feelings for Danielle and was devastated when they broke up all those years ago.

“They ended their relationship on good terms and now enjoy time together, including on Sunday evenings.”