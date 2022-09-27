Maya Hawke shows off her edgy fashion sense in flowing striped dress and Prada boots

She is promoting her second studio album Moss.

And Maya Hawke showed off her edgy fashion sense when she performed at SiriusXM Hollywood Studio on Tuesday.

The singer, 24, rocked a nautical-themed striped dress and black Prada boots as she performed alongside her guitarists.

Maya gown buttoned at the front and tied at the waist. It was decorated with an array of sea designs, including an anchor and a seahorse.

She wore her short hair down and styled it in textured pieces that framed her gorgeous complexion.

As for accessories, she adorned her look with gold and stone bracelets.

Maya lit up as she took the stage and gave a heartfelt performance that grabbed the attention.

She looked like a pro as she performed in the center of the room alongside her accompanying guitarists.

As she beamed with joy, it was clear that Maya felt right at home.

Maya, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, released Moss on September 23.

As part of her cover story for Like magazinetold the Little Women actress about the inspiration behind her second album, which has an overall theme of “inner light.”

“Interestingly, I wasn’t aware of the theme until I finished it. I have rules about swallowing the moon and glowing in the dark – I try to express the importance of the light in you. So when I saw the art planned for the shoot, I knew I had to do this because it felt connected,” she explained.

Although she made a name for herself in the acting world for her role as Robin Buckley in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, music has always been an important part of Maya’s life.

She told As If that her father Ethan is a “great musician and lover of music” and that he was the one who nurtured her music knowledge.

Maya’s first album, Blush, was released in August 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.