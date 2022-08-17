Maya Hawke opens for Faye Webster during concert in Toronto, Canada

Maya Hawke made comfort the priority when she opened for singer Faye Webster on Tuesday at her concert at Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, Canada.

The Stranger Things actress, 24, performed songs from her latest record Moss while dressed in an oversized gray T-shirt and baggy jeans.

Moss is scheduled for a September 23 release by New York City indie label Mom + Pop Music.

Maya’s gray T-shirt had “HAHA” plastered across the front, along with Faye Webster’s name.

She wore it over a cozy white shirt with wide, long sleeves.

Maya – the daughter of Ethan Hawke and ex-wife Uma Thurman – showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free before the concert.

Her strawberry blonde hair tucked into her shoulders and was tucked behind her ears as she sang to the crowd.

Adding a bit of fun to her casual outfit, Maya decided to put on pink heart-shaped glasses for part of her set.

She will also serve as Webster’s opening act in Montreal on Wednesday, August 17, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 20, and in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday, August 22.

As part of her cover story for Like magazinetold the Little Women actress about the inspiration behind her second album, which has an overall theme of “inner light.”

“Interestingly, I wasn’t aware of the theme until I finished it. I have rules about swallowing the moon and glowing in the dark – I try to express the importance of the light in you. So when I saw the art planned for the shoot, I knew I had to do this because it felt connected,” she explained.

Although she made a name for herself in the acting world for her role as Robin Buckley in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things, music has always been an important part of Maya’s life.

She told As If that her father Ethan Hawke is an “amazing musician and music lover” and that he was the one who nurtured her music knowledge.

Maya’s first album, Blush, was released in August 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It contained 12 original songs and is classified as part of the ‘folk rock’ genre.

In addition to her burgeoning music career, Maya has been working hard on a number of film projects and is anticipating the release of her latest Netflix project, Do Revenge.

Also starring Camila Mendes of Riverdale, Do Revenge revolves around two teenagers who team up to avenge those who wronged them.

The film will premiere on the streaming platform on September 16.

Earlier this year, Maya was spotted with her mother Uma Thurman on the set of the upcoming comic book thriller, The Kill Room.

The film will reunite Thurman with her Pulp Fiction colleague Samuel L. Jackson.

The highly anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things premiered in June, before the final two episodes aired in early July.

The grand finale, which saw the death of a beloved character, ran for two hours and nineteen minutes.

Maya joined the cast of Stranger Things in the third season in 2019.

Breakthrough role: She made a name for herself in the acting world after landing the role of Robin Buckley in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series Stranger Things