Maya Hawke dons double denim for her sold-out concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke gave a sold-out concert Monday night at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville in Tennessee.

The 24-year-old daughter of Oscar-nominated actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman wore a double-denim ensemble with black booties for the $25 show.

Maya – who used to date The Sandman star Tom Sturridge – let her natural beauty shine through and sported her light brown bob while serenading the audience with her whispered vocals.

Hawke played songs like Thérèse from her second studio album Moss, which will be officially released on September 23.

The New York native was joined on stage by her musical partners – composer and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Lazar Davis and guitarist Will Graefe.

Maya’s next three scheduled shows — September 24 at Largo at the Coronet and September 25-26 at Hollywood Forever’s Masonic Lodge — in Los Angeles are all sold out.

‘I think it’s cool that when I play shows, young queer women who love [my Stranger Things character Robin Buckley] can also come and connect with my music,” Hawke said Flood Magazine last week.

The Sweet Tooth singer continued: “I don’t feel like they’re so disjointed, or I want them to be different in the same way that I don’t need people to pretend I don’t have famous parents. I love Stranger Things! I love Robin. I love my parents. I like writing music. And I’m me in all those situations’

‘There is a lot of cohesion there. I don’t feel like they’re so disjointed, or I want them to be different in the same way that I don’t need people to pretend I don’t have famous parents. I love Stranger Things! I love Robin. I love my parents. I like writing music. And I am myself in all those situations.’

The Sweet Tooth singer made sure to pair her white sweatshirt with a $25 Faye Webster “Varsity” T-shirt, which read, “I know I’m funny HAHA!”

Maya simply showed the necessary respect for the 23-year-old alternative folk singer, for whom she did the opening act on Monday.

Coincidentally, Webster also wore double denim for her headlining at the Brooklyn Bowl Nashville.

Hawke next plays the lesbian transfer student Eleanor in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s dark teen comedy Do Revenge, which premieres on Netflix on September 16.

The bullying revenge film also stars Camila Mendes, Rish Shah, Sophie Turner, Cassady McClincy and Austin Abrams.

Premieres September 16 on Netflix! The SAG Award nominee goes on to play lesbian transfer student Eleanor in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s dark teen comedy Do Revenge