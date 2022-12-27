Maya Hawke and her brother Levon Thurman-Hawke bodysurf in St. Barths

Maya Hawke and her younger brother, Levon Thurman-Hawke, enjoyed some quality time together on Monday as they took a dip in the ocean off the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy.

The 24-year-old Stranger Things star and the 20-year-old musician-turned-actor managed to catch a few waves while bodysurfing together.

The brothers were seen in recent days in St. Barths with their father Ethan Hawke, 52, and step-mother Ryan Shawhughes, 40, but the parents appeared to have been left out of the Boxing Day outing.

The two seemed to be enjoying their free time after Maya was dubbed a ‘nepo baby’ and appeared on the cover of New York Magazinenumber dedicated to the children of the stars of the entertainment industry.

Hitting the beach: Maya Hawke, 24, and her brother Levon Thurman-Hawke enjoyed a day at the beach in Saint Barthélemy on Monday while body surfing.

Maya highlighted her slender frame in a simple white one-piece swimsuit that featured a ribbed texture.

Despite taking the plunge into the ocean, she chose to keep her jewelry, which included a gold pendant around her throat and multiple gold bracelets.

The singer-songwriter wore her brown hair to shoulder length, and didn’t bother with makeup for the day at the beach.

After enjoying some time in the water, she was seen taking a selfie on the beach while wearing a red towel tied around her torso.

Woman in White: Maya highlighted her slender frame in a simple white one-piece swimsuit that featured a ribbed texture

She didn’t worry: despite taking a plunge into the ocean, she chose to keep her jewelry, which included a gold pendant around her throat and multiple gold bracelets.

Maya could be seen trying to find the perfect angle as she clutched her slim black bag to her chest with her other hand.

Levon was dressed casually for the surf trip in a blue bathing suit with a red sash at the waist.

After catching a few waves, he cooled off by relaxing against a large rock and smoking what looked like a cigarette.

Maya and Levon were previously seen on the beach with their half-siblings Clementine, 14, and Indiana, 11, of Ethan and the couple, though it was unclear if the younger children had joined them on Monday.

Picture perfect: After enjoying some time in the water, she was seen taking a selfie on the beach while wearing a red towel tied around her torso

Smoke break: Levon was dressed casually for the surf trip in a pair of blue swimming trunks with a red sash at the waist. After catching a few waves, he cooled off by relaxing against a large rock and smoking what looked like a cigarette.

Maya has been a force in demand since her starring role in the third season of Netflix’s hit sci-fi horror series, Stranger Things.

That same year, he had a small but important role in Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The director and Maya’s mother, Uma Thurman, are friends and former collaborators, having worked together on Pulp Fiction and the two Kill Bill movies.

Maya’s career seems to continue to flourish as she will appear in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, Asteroid City. She will also play the daughter of composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, co-written and directed by Bradley Cooper, who also stars in the title role.

Although Levon has mostly established himself with music in recent years, he appears to be following in the footsteps of his parents and sister by starring in Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming film P***y Island.