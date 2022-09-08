‘May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts’: Trump pays tribute

<!–

Former President Donald Trump paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, minutes after Buckingham Palace announced her death at the age of 96.

“Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he said via his TruthSocial media platform.

“Together with our family and fellow Americans, we extend our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom at this time of great sorrow and grief.

“The historic and remarkable reign of Queen Elizabeth has left Britain a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity.”

Trump met the Queen twice as president, first at Windsor Castle for tea in 2018 and then on a full state visit the following year.

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign in our hearts forever,” he finished.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were welcomed in 2019 for a full state visit by Queen Elizabeth II. It was Trump’s second visit to the UK as president

President Donald Trump with Queen Elizabeth II after praising her as an ‘amazing, wonderful woman’ at a 2019 state banquet at Buckingham Palace

Trump used his Truth Social platform to pay tribute on Thursday afternoon

Trump’s visits have been accompanied by widespread protests in the UK.

British lawmakers refused him the chance to address parliament on his first visit and the trip was downgraded in status.

The visits included critics who claimed he violated protocol by walking in front of the Queen as they inspected a guard of honor during their first meeting.

And they even punished him for clinking glasses at the state banquet on his second trip.

But for all of Trump’s anti-establishment rhetoric and protocol-breaking behavior, he also craved the approval of global figures like the Queen.

His first visit caused controversy when he, along with the Queen, inspected the guard of honor and managed to walk ahead of her, prompting her to gently send him aside.

He often spoke of the way his Scottish-born mother loved the Royals and the Queen in particular.

And he made it clear that the two visits to the United Kingdom were among the highlights of his time as president.

After his first meeting, when he inspected the guard and had tea with the monarch, he said they got on well.

‘Then we’ll go upstairs and have tea. And I didn’t know this — it was supposed to take 15 minutes, but it took about an hour,” he said.

‘Because we got along well. And she liked our first lady and our first lady liked her.

‘But we got along fantastically well. But time passed – you know, sometimes you get along and time passes.’