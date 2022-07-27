Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil COULD play for Burnley in the Championship

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says Maxwell Cornet will be integrated into the match squad if he is still at the club next week.

The Ivory Coast striker is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, but a transfer has yet to take place ahead of Burnley’s season opener against Huddersfield on Friday night.

Cornet is training with the club but will not qualify against the Terriers due to his physical condition.

Kompany said: “He’s one of them I’ve had to manage. He is currently at the club. Is he ready to play Friday? No.

“But that’s a physical level. But we can’t have players on the payroll and let them play.

“If he’s still there next week and nothing has been developed, we’ll have to see if he can at least be included in the competition process.”

The same goes for Dwight McNeil, who has also been linked with a departure from Turf Moor following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

“Dwight is another one, there’s been a lot of behind-the-scenes conversations and they’re happening at club level,” Kompany added. “It’s one of those we’ll have to see how it develops.”

If Cornet and McNeil leave, they will be part of an exodus this summer with a host of established players having left the club, with the likes of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins and Ben Mee all moving on.

That has led to a major overhaul of Kompany’s squad in his first few weeks on the track and so the Belgian warns that it could be a while before the Clarets enjoy success.

“There are many reasons to be positive. But I don’t want to shy away from reality,” he said.

“The premise for us is that we have lost and released a whole bunch of players who have been the core of this team for years.

“All the success of this club, many of those players are gone. We try to replace them with the limitations that everyone knows.

“That’s the job I applied for. When I come to tell you that we will have the best performance ever on Friday, I hope so, but it has to be a more long-term schedule.

“I want to be very direct about this. I painted the picture. I want everyone to be clear that I signed up for this so it’s no surprise.

“There’s part of it that we’ve lost a huge core of the team without making any real money, the idea is that we find players that fit the system and the way we want to play and we grow with them.

“We are building foundations and are healthy again, because this club has been healthy for years.”