Maxine Waters has no current plans to quote Sam Bankman-Fried

House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters reportedly told Democrats that she does not plan to subpoena disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.

In a private meeting with Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler on Tuesday, Waters informed members of his decision not to force Bankman-Fried to testify about the catastrophic and rapid failure of his crypto empire, sources said. familiar with the matter. CNBC.

Sources say Waters wants committee members to convince the 30-year-old to accept his invitation to voluntarily testify at a hearing on FTX’s failures next Tuesday.

Waters has denied the accusations of wanting to avoid a subpoena and said he would issue one if necessary.

“There are lies circulating on @CNBC that I am not willing to quote @SBF_FTX,” Waters said in a statement. He has been asked to testify at the December 13 hearing. A subpoena is definitely on the table. Stay tuned.’

The former golden boy of cryptocurrency is facing intense scrutiny over the FTX collapse and has since hired high-profile defense attorney Mark S. Cohen to represent him.

Bankman-Fried, who was once touted as a budding entrepreneur after A-list celebrities endorsed his venture, is facing questioning from US and Bahamian authorities investigating whether he mishandled the funds, leading to investors to lose billions of dollars last month when the company filed for bankruptcy. .

The company is already under investigation by the Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and its collapse is being overseen by new CEO John Ray, who oversaw Enron’s fall.

While Bankman-Fried previously promised to testify about the company’s downfall, she has not confirmed whether or not she will appear at the December 13 meeting.

Waters has faced criticism for failing to file a subpoena yet after it was revealed that a member of the House Financial Services Committee was among the many Democrats who had received FTX donations.

In 2018, US Representative and committee member Sean Casten of Illinois received $2,700 from FTX.

While records indicate that Bankman-Fried donated $40 million to political candidates, most of whom were Democrats, Elon Musk alleged that the disgraced FTX founder actually gave away $1 billion in an attempt to get closer to the left legislators.

As Republicans take control of the House in 2023, it will likely fall to Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, the top Republican on the panel, to decide whether or not to subpoena Bankman-Fried.

Representatives for Waters and the House Financial Services Committee did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Bankman-Fried was spotted last month by DailyMail.com on the balcony of his $30 million penthouse in the Bahamas. He said that he no longer lives there, but remains somewhere in the Bahamas.

Tom Brady and now his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen appeared in an FTX commercial last year. They are named in a class action lawsuit alleging the company’s collapse has cost consumers $11 billion.

FTX founder Bankman-Fried faces accusations of funneling $10 million to the founder’s other cryptocurrency company, Alameda Research, run by his ex-girlfriend.

Initial reports of the allegations saw exchange experience withdrawals of around $6 billion in just 72 hours, sinking FTX.

Bankman-Fried has said it is “deeply sorry for what happened” and acknowledged a “massive failure to oversee risk management” but repeatedly claimed it did not intentionally mix FTX user deposits with Alameda’s trading activity. .

Prosecutors and regulators have yet to charge Bankman-Fried with wrongdoing, though it faces civil lawsuits from FTX investors and clients.

The class action lawsuit, filed by class action attorney Adam Moskowitz in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims that the former billionaire and the celebrities he recruited to back the firm are responsible for about $ 11 billion in losses for US consumers.

The list of names in the presentation includes: ‘Sam Bankman-Fried, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Shaquille O’Neal, Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, William Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Lawrence Gene David and Kevin O’Leary.

They are described in the 41-page lawsuit as “parties who controlled, promoted, aided, and actively participated in” FTX’s operations, allegedly in violation of Florida law.

It adds: ‘The deceptive and failed FTX platform was based on false representations and misleading conduct.

“While many incriminating emails and text messages from FTX have already been destroyed, we located them and they show how the FTX fraud scheme was designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors across the country, who use mobile apps to make their investments.

“As a result, American consumers collectively suffered more than $11 billion in damages.”

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FXT, was reportedly seeking a massive endorsement deal with Taylor Swift before the company collapsed.

Bankman-Fried was said to have been adamant about pushing through the deal, which would have been worth $100 million to Swift over three years, even as top advisers urged him to reconsider.

The proposal apparently fell through shortly before FTX, once valued at $32 billion, imploded last month and filed for bankruptcy amid allegations of embezzlement of client funds.

Representatives for Swift and Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s requests for comment.