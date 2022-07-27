Max Whitlock’s five to watch at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, including Laura Kenny

Max Whitlock is Britain’s most decorated gymnast and has won four of his gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

With four golds earned in the last three matches, he knows a thing or two about what it takes to become a Commonwealth hero – but he’s missing out this time due to a break from work in Tokyo a year ago.

He has selected five of the best British athletes from multiple disciplines to watch in Birmingham over the next two weeks – including someone he trained with and someone who shares a similar story about representation at the level of the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

English gymnast Georgia-Mae Fenton is an athlete Max Whitlock wants to take care of

GEORGI-MAE FENTON (England, gymnastics)

Georgia-Mae trains with me in South Essex and is one of the most stylish gymnasts you could ever see.

She made the cut for the GB team at last year’s Olympics, but things like that make you stronger sometimes and she goes to Birmingham with something to prove.

This will be her second Commonwealth after Gold Coast 2018, where she won gold on the bars, and she will definitely try to replicate that here.

She also took silver in the team event four years ago and England will once again be one of the favorites to win that on Saturday.

TOM DEAN (England, swimming)

Everyone remembers that Tom won two golds at last summer’s Olympics.

It feels like he’s stepped on the scene, but in sports, that never happens because it takes years to get to that point.

His success in Tokyo creates more pressure and anticipation, but as I’ve gotten to know him fairly well over the past few months, I know he has the character to handle it.

What’s exciting is that Tom is massively increasing his number of events at these Games. He will swim in three individual events (the 100m, 200m freestyle and 200m medley) and three to five relays, so he could definitely win several medals.

Whitlock believes Tom Dean two-time Olympic gold medalist can win multiple medals here

JOE FRASER (England, gymnastics)

This is Joe’s first Commonwealth Games and it’s in his hometown where he will have a huge following.

He showed that he can perform under enormous pressure when he became world champion in parallel bars in 2019 and it is not out of reach for him to win four or five medals here.

Joe will be aiming for the all-around title and if he gets his routines on the parallel bars and the high bar he will be in the medals in those events as well.

Then there’s the team event, for which England will be the favourite, and he’s also had some big scores on the bow-tie in the past.

The home fans will be right behind Joe Fraser when he takes part in Birmingham

LAURA KENNY (England, cycling)

LAURA and I went on similar trips: we made our Olympic debut in London, then went to Rio and Tokyo.

What she has accomplished in her career is unbelievable and she still has a lot left in the tank.

She has personally been going through a rough time lately and could have easily sat out these Games. But it’s a huge honor for her that she pushed herself to come back. It just shows how strong and resilient she is.

Laura has five Olympic gold medals, but only one from the Commonwealths. That was the points race in 2014, so she wants that title back and maybe a few more. I will really keep my fingers crossed for her.

Laura Kenny, seen here with her Dame Commander Medal, has achieved it all

JAKE WIGHTMAN (Scotland, athletics)

Jake has just become the first British runner since Steve Cram in 1983 to win the world title in the 1500 meters.

I know from my own experience in gymnastics that when you make history that way it can do wonders for your sport – so hopefully British athletics can really thrive thanks to its success.

If you get a big win like Jake did, your form can go either way, but I’m confident he will keep getting stronger.

Four years ago he took bronze in the 1500 meters on the Gold Coast, but after what happened in Eugene, he is expected to win gold this time. Watch out for his Scotland teammate Josh Kerr, who will also be there.