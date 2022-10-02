Max Verstappen FUMES with his Red Bull team with X-rated radio tirade during Singapore GP

<!–

Max Verstappen was left furious with his Red Bull team after being forced to abort his penultimate lap of qualifying when he attempted to start the Singapore Grand Prix on pole.

The Dutchman, 25, looked well placed to challenge Charles Leclerc’s fastest before his team intervened and sent him back to the pits to qualify eighth.

Verstappen, who can secure his second world title in Singapore, obeyed the orders but made no secret of what he thought of the decision via team radio.

Max Verstappen complained about a costly mistake by his garage team as it may have cost him pole position in Singapore

After race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase told him ‘Box, Max, box, box, box, box’, the Dutchman ranted furiously at his team, wondering what the decision was.

‘Why? What the f*** why? What the f***? What the hell?’ he shouted through the team radio.

‘What the f*** are you saying? Unbelievable, mate. I don’t get it, what the hell is this about?’

The Red Bull driver looked good to challenge Charles Leclerc’s fastest lap but had to abort his penultimate qualifying lap

Lambiase explained that all would be revealed when he returned to the pits. Martin Brundle, a member of the Sky Sports F1 team, speculated on the air that the problem could be related to a fuel problem that would allow him to start the race at the back of the grid.

Brundel was right. However, Verstappen’s anger was not smothered by the revelation, with the Dutchman complaining about the mistake of his garage staff.

“I felt the lap before too, but then they told me to abort, said ‘okay, we’ll do that,'” he said. But on the last round they told me to box, then I realized I thought what was going to happen and we ran out of fuel.

Charles Leclerc starts the race on pole after impressing in an exciting qualifying

“So it’s just incredibly frustrating and shouldn’t be happening. If you’re running out of fuel or don’t plan on getting that sixth lap, at least you keep track of that for the whole session where you know you’re not going to make it and we should have seen that sooner.

“So I’m not happy at all right now. Of course I know it’s always a team effort and I can make mistakes and the team can make mistakes, but it’s never acceptable.

“Of course you learn from it, but this is really bad, honestly, it shouldn’t happen.”

Verstappen was smoking over the radio with his team and didn’t seem to have calmed down after that

Verstappen, who must win on Sunday to have a chance at his second world championship at the Marina Bay circuit, refused to get carried away by suggestions that he could come from far back on the grid to win again – as he did in Hungary back then. he came from the 10th.

“It’s a bit like Monaco, just super hard to pass,” Verstappen explained.

“You might do a little strategy, but right now I’m not really in the mood to think about tomorrow’s race.

“Once I jump in the car I will always do my very best, but right now I’m super frustrated with what just happened.”