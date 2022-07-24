Max Verstappen extends his sympathy to distraught Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen has expressed his condolences to championship rival Charles Leclerc after the Ferrari driver crashed out of the French Grand Prix.

Leclerc was well into the race as he tried to close the gap with the Red Bull driver at the top of the drivers’ championship, but made a mistake on lap 18 and crashed which allowed the Dutchman to cruise to victory.

The Ferrari driver had qualified on pole and held back the world champion for the first few laps, but when he crashed on track 18 he let out a painful scream over the team radio and admitted after the race that he had made an ‘unacceptable mistake’. ‘.

Charles Leclerc crashed during the French Grand Prix on Sunday and was clearly furious afterwards

Speaking to Sky Sports after his win at Circuit Paul Ricard, Verstappen said: “It would have been a very good fight until the end, unfortunately we never got around to that, but luckily Charles is okay.”

Verstappen was then asked whether his greater experience after winning a world championship was decisive in his battle with Leclerc. The Ferrari driver has now made two mistakes that led to a loss of points.

He replied, ‘It’s hard to say.

Max Verstappen expressed his condolences to the Ferrari driver after he won the race in France

‘Mistakes are easily made. So I do not know. Of course I feel sorry for him. It’s not fun and he knows it.

“We still have a lot of races to go and some tough weekends ahead of us as well.”

Leclerc was distraught with himself after the race and said he is losing too many points.

“A mistake – my mistake,” said Leclerc. “I think I’m performing at the highest level of my career, but if I keep making these mistakes, there’s no point in performing at a very high level.

The Ferrari driver hit the wall at Turn 11 and his car had to be taken off the track

‘I lose too many points. I think seven on Imola, 25 here. Honestly, we were probably the strongest car on the track today — so if we lose the championship by 32 points at the end of the season, I know where they come from.

“It’s unacceptable. I just have to get on top of it.’

Verstappen leads Leclerc in the drivers’ standings with teammate Sergio Perez of the Red Bull man, who finished fourth behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

There are still 10 races to go, with Verstappen winning seven of the last 12.