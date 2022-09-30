Max Verstappen could LOSE his first world championship whilst on the brink of winning his second

Formula 1’s traveling circus came to Singapore wondering if Max Verstappen could claim his second world title, but wondered how he won his first.

The sport that never lets intrigue erupted into controversy under the spotlight on Friday after reports surfaced in the European press that Red Bull has overspent in their quest to take Verstappen past Lewis Hamilton to last year’s controversial title.

The budget cap was introduced in 2021 at £114 million, after the $145 million cap was converted at a flat rate, to level the playing field for the plutocrats in the pursuit of sustainability and competitiveness.

Other teams privately informed yesterday that Red Bull has pierced the ceiling with around £10million. They deny this. The FIA ​​is still checking the numbers of all 10 teams and will come out with their conclusion on Wednesday.

If Red Bull commits a minor offense – for spending less than a five percent deductible – Red Bull can face penalties ranging from a reprimand to losing points retroactively from last year’s championship meaning Lewis Hamilton may yet be crowned world champion.

If they spend more than five percent too much, they can be banned from the world championship.

While Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called on FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem to ‘show the same integrity and leadership as he has shown’ in a clear hint Red Bull should fearlessly be sanctioned if found guilty of an offence, his counterpart Christian Horner dismissed the claims as “pure speculation.”

This is sure to be a nasty fight. The two men despise each other. Mercedes tries to play the right man. It’s not necessarily as easy as it seems and all that’s been proven so far is that Formula 1 is a vicious, razor-sharp, slit-shaped game.

Horner added: ‘We are certainly not aware of any violations. The bills were all submitted to the FIA ​​in March, so it has been a long process with the FIA ​​and we are now in that process. We are confident in our submission. There will always be rumours. I’ve heard of major breaches, but I’m certainly not aware of them.’

Wolff added: “It’s funny Christian says that because it’s been weeks and months since they’ve been investigated, so maybe he’s not talking to his CFO.

“We’ve all been diligently examined. As far as we understand there is one team in minor offense and another team that is fundamentally, massively over and still being watched. That’s an open secret in the paddock.’ Aston Martin is the other team reportedly in violation.

Obviously Red Bull will claim that when they submitted their bills to the FIA ​​they were more than £3million under the limit and the goalposts have been moved – and that’s a case of counting in the allowed expenditure , and what not.

It is unusual for FIA President Ben Sulayem not to be in Singapore, but he has been in telephone contact with the teams for emergency consultations. An inconvenience for him is that his chief of staff is Shaila-Ann Rao, who was Wolff’s personal lawyer last year.

Caught in the middle of this mess is Verstappen, 25 on Friday, and on the hunt for what he thought would be not just a processional second title, but a controversy-free title. He leads by 116 points from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and has a great chance to finish the championship here with five rounds to go.

He has been completely dominant and deserves the second title regardless of what anyone might say about the first. At least until it is claimed that Red Bull also has too much budget this year.

