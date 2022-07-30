Max Verstappen aims dig at Lewis Hamilton admitting he ‘prefers’ F1 rivalry with Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen has admitted that he enjoys the championship battle he is fighting this season with Charles Leclerc and Ferrari, far greater than his bitter rivalry with Lewis Hamilton last season.

Verstappen and Leclerc have had plenty of head-to-head clashes this season which has excited fans and left the current world champion 63 points up front on the way to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

But while their racing has been close and wheel-to-wheel on many occasions, at least the relationship between this season’s title challengers has always looked very respectful in public.

Max Verstappen (left) insists he’s enjoyed his rivalry with Charles Leclerc this season

Verstappen and Leclerc have raced against each other this season in a very clean way

That was in contrast to Verstappen’s battles with Hamilton last season, where track scraps, particularly in Silverstone, Italy, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, caused discord between their respective Red Bull and Mercedes teams leading to the controversial last-lap pass that enabled the Dutchman to lead his rival in Abu Dhabi to the title.

But while there was a lot of bad blood between the teams, Verstappen insists his healthier relationship with Leclerc and Ferrari has made this season much more fun in the sporting field.

“I prefer what we have now because first of all Charles who I know very well, he is a nice guy, we are the same age – I think we are only three weeks apart,” he told Sky Italy.

Verstappen’s title fight this season comes after a bitter year of battling Lewis Hamilton

“I think we are also fighting a very respected competitor in terms of Ferrari. The way they handle the way we fight…if they win a race we can go to them and say well done and if we win a race they can say well done and I respect that Real.’

Verstappen also insisted his relationship with Ferrari is much bigger than that with Mercedes, claiming he has more respect for the Maranello outfit.

“Also with certain people in the team, even Mattia, I have a very good relationship with him,” he added.

A controversial season ended with Verstappen passing Hamilton on the last lap to win the title

Saturday night we even laughed in Paul Ricard [after French Grand Prix qualifying], and I think that’s great because that’s what racing should be about. We’re tough competitors on the track and we’ll always try to beat each other, which I think is quite normal, but beyond that you can have a good time, and that’s what I’m really enjoying this year.

“Let’s put it this way, I wouldn’t be sitting at a table laughing with (Mercedes) on Saturday night.”

‘[It’s] just the click we have with the team at the moment, and I have a lot of respect for Ferrari in general.”