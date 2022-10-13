Max Pinnell reveals his five favourite products for achieving shine and body 

<!–

From working with Madonna to styling Kate Moss’ hair to her iconic Calvin Klein campaign with Mark Wahlberg, Max Pinnell has had an illustrious career in the hair industry.

And while he’s banked on a number of products to boost, lift, shine and strengthen locks for certain magazine covers and runways, he’s whittled his favorites down to just five.

‘Having done hundreds of hair commercials, I quickly learned that hair on set needs to go the distance while in the spotlight, and I believe your hair routine doesn’t need to be complicated – you just need some quality products in your toolkit,’ he told FEMAIL.

‘I think everyone needs a few key products in their bathroom cupboard – it could be a mix of styling products and a quality shampoo and conditioner. For great styling, squeaky clean hair is essential – I always have at least two shampoos and conditioners with me because every great hairstyle starts at the pool.

‘For me it has always been about the body! To achieve that, care for your locks and style with products that are super lightweight and protective.’

To start with, he recommends that everyone in Australia should use a definition and anti-frizz product, mainly because of our climate.

‘My $32.95 Max Pinnell Creme De Luxe is perfect for this as it’s brilliant at controlling frizz and frizz. With summer just around the corner, throw this in your beach bag and apply it to your hair for texture – for both men and women,’ he said.

Next is to bring on the shine with a great all-purpose hair serum.

“I’ve always said that shiny hair is healthy hair, and there are some tricks that can get you there,” he said.

‘I made $32.95 Max Pinnell Shine Serum Deluxe to bring to life the incredible brilliance that we always sought to create in advertising. Apply it to the ends of your hair and you can literally see the shine come to life before your eyes.’

To start with, he recommends that everyone in Australia should use a definition and anti-frizz product, mainly because of our climate (pictured with Ruby Rose)

A treatment option is not negotiable if you have colored or damaged strands of hair.

“The elements and chemicals from coloring mean that most of us have some sort of damage to our hair,” he said.

‘I think that K18 Leave in Repair hair mask is a total game-changer – it’s a bit of an investment, but it’s worth every penny. You leave it on after washing and it will make hair strong, smooth and soft in no time at all.’

For a good quality hairspray to ensure your locks stay sealed in place, choose Max $44 Sam McKnight Modern Hairspray.

“It has hold but is still flexible and doesn’t have the harsh crispness of the sprays of yesteryear,” he said.

Max and Linda Evangelista take a sneaky snap at the height of her modeling career

Finally, a good shampoo and conditioner is a must.

“Having worked in hair advertising for most of my career, I quickly learned that you have to start with a good foundation, and clean hair is where it all begins,” he said.

‘I have worked with so many brands throughout my career and I took the best qualities from each of them to create my own shampoo and conditioner line-up. I also wanted them to be affordable as I think everyone deserves good hair – just like Cindy Crawford.’