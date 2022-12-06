Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Max King to miss start of season with shoulder injury

The Saints were inactive in the trade period, with the free addition of ex-Western Bulldogs swingman Zaine Cordy being an exception as they focused on the draft.

Under-target Tim Membrey (34 goals) and Jack Higgins (30) were St Kilda’s top scoring options behind King and suddenly have a lot more responsibility.

Also, Cordy may need to be deployed primarily as a striker unless Lyon chooses to send Dougal Howard or Josh Battle on the offensive again.

Cooper Sharman and Mason Wood, who spent most of his time on a wing this year, are other options, while ruckman Rowan Marshall is also a capable forward.

