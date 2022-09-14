Max Kellerman ‘apologizes’ after insinuating Cardinals’ hitter Albert Pujols has been using PEDs

As Albert Pujols moves closer to 700 home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career.

Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates—passing Alex Rodriguez to take the sole possession of 4th on the MLB’s list of all-time home run leaders.

It’s nearly impossible for the slugger to reach the 714 career homers of Babe Ruth, who is 3rd all time behind Hank Aaron in 2nd (755) and Barry Bonds in 1st (762).

ESPN’s Max Kellerman used part of an episode of “This Just In” he hosted to question how Pujols got to this point, insinuating that there may be some inadmissible methods of reaching that number.

‘It is astonishing how Pujols, who had been steadily declining for years, suddenly discovered the fountain of youth! I don’t know how he does it! The bat speed, everything, oh my God! He kills the ball.’ Kellerman said in a voice dripping with sarcasm.

‘Bartender, I want what he’s got! This is incredible. He definitely turned the clock back… how can a player turn back the clock like this?

“I think it’s willpower and practice. Apparently he hasn’t practiced in all those years between then and now.’

Kellerman apologized on Tuesday’s broadcast, though that didn’t seem to spread the situation much.

“We showed video of Albert Pujols chasing 700 home runs,” Kellerman said. “I noticed that he seemed to hit the ball much better than he has in a long time.

Some, including Albert, concluded that my curiosity about how he achieved this recent level of success could only mean that he was benefiting from something other than a lot of hard work, practice and his natural skills. For that I offer my apologies to Albert and the organization of the Cardinals.’

Pujols fans shouted out Kellerman on Twitter, mistaking his airborne apology.

“That wasn’t an apology,” one user wrote. “That was a backhand for the Cardinals and Pujols. He only apologized for their “misinterpretation” of what he said. I can’t stand Kellerman…because [he] always aim for the shock.’

Another user wrote: ‘Not that I needed any more reasons not to listen to an idiot like Max Kellerman. He who shoots Albert Pujols, one of the best ever, is just another nail in his coffin.’

Max Kellerman’s view of Albert Pujols is hideous and defamatory. He was very careful not to accuse Pujols of taking PEDs because he knew a lawsuit would come his way if he actually said what he insinuated. It’s cowardly and pathetic. Absurd,” wrote another.

That fear of a lawsuit is not unfounded, as Pujols once sued former MLB player Jack Clark for accusing him of using performance-enhancing drugs earlier in his playing time. Pujols dropped the lawsuit and Clark withdrew his statement.

Pujols and the Cardinals have a 7-game lead in the NL Central and could officially secure a playoff spot soon.