Max Holmes’ Grand Final dream is STILL alive with Geelong young gun ‘on track’ to play on Saturday

Max Holmes could still feature in the AFL Grand Final on Saturday after scans revealed he had avoided a serious hamstring injury.

Geelong’s young gun looked set to miss the clash against Sydney at the MCG next week after suffering what appeared to be a major setback in the Cats’ 71-point shellacking of Brisbane in the preliminary final on Friday night .

The 20-year-old, who kicked a goal and had 12 disposals against the Lions, was substituted out of the game and appeared devastated as he lay face down on the touchline.

However, scans showed the injury was not as serious as feared, with the wingman backing up Cats coach Chris Scott’s claim that the club’s medical staff were ‘optimistic’ that Holmes would be available for the grand final.

The 20-year-old wingman underwent scans and showed positive signs on Sunday as he completed a light training session. Holmes will increase his workload and faces a fitness test at Geelong’s primary training session this week on Wednesday.

“I’ve never done a hammy, so I thought I’d obviously pinged it from my reaction,” he told reporters on Sunday.

‘But it’s looking good at the moment so we’ll see how it goes during the week and I should be good to go.’

If selected, the youngster will be the Cats’ youngest player to face the Swans as Geelong looks for a first premiership in 11 years.

Holmes has been a revelation in his second season, kicking 14 goals in 18 games and averaging 15.6 disposals per game. match.

“Max is tracking well,” Cats football boss Simon Lloyd told reporters on Sunday.

‘He’s an incredibly positive person and we’ll find out as the week goes on how he works and that’s probably our main training.’

Sydney also have injury concerns, with Sam Reid a significant doubt for Saturday as the Swans make their first Grand Final appearance since 2016

The versatile tall suffered an adductor injury and was substituted following Sydney’s dramatic one-point win over Collingwood at the SCG on Saturday.