HISTORY

ABYSS: THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS 1962

by Max Hastings (William Collins £30, 576pp)

The schoolmaster wasn’t just angry, he was white with fear. “Don’t you stupid boys know how serious this is?” he yelled. “At any moment we could all be dead.” It was October 1962 and the news was grim. Apocalyptic that is.

The United States had imposed a blockade on its troublesome and defiant Caribbean neighbor, Fidel Castro’s Cuba, to stop the Soviet Union, Cuba’s communist ally, from delivering more nuclear missiles to the island — just 100 miles away across the Florida Straits and now threatening the United States in its own backyard.

Out at sea, Russian ships approached the exclusion zone. Would they stop? And if not, would the US warships tracking them blow them out of the water, triggering World War 3 and nuclear oblivion?

As the clock counted down, we 14-year-olds mockingly (and nervously) sang, ‘We all go together when we go, yes we all go together…’ That’s when the teacher broke in and told us to shut up.

President John F. Kennedy pictured meeting with US Army officials during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962

But what else was there to do at this incomprehensibly precarious moment in our short lives and in all of human history?

We were an all-boys school, but apparently co-educational partners were being watched for a desperate last (and probably first) throw if and when the warning came that Russian missiles were heading in Britain’s direction.

All of this came back to me when I read Abyss, Max Hastings’ excellent reconstruction of the Cuban Missile Crisis. We all know the outcome – thankfully common sense prevailed after 13 days of tension and the world breathed again – but it still reads like a thriller as the gripping drama of Cold War power politics unfolds behind closed doors in Washington, Moscow and Havana.

When Americans first saw nuclear-tipped missiles on the ground in Cuba, President John Kennedy and his advisers were in almost continuous session in the White House.

Tapes from these sessions are Hastings’ primary source, following every twist and turn as some of America’s keenest minds (and some pretty dumb ones, too) tried to figure out what Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev—Stalin’s short, podgy, potty-pounding, crude, tough – to read sequel – was really up to daring to arm his protege Castro in this way. They assumed he must have a master plan, why else risk nuclear war and Armageddon, the annihilation of his own country along with the rest of the world?

Russian President Vladimir Putin pictured presiding over a meeting of the Security Council via video link in Moscow this month

A group of protesters from the Women Strike for Peace pictured holding placards in New York in 1962

Was it West Berlin – the free half of the former German capital lost in communist East Germany – he was after? Was he looking for a trade-off? Or was the old fox just testing the mettle of America’s young, charismatic but inexperienced president?

What particularly upset Kennedy was Khrushchev’s blatant lying. For weeks he had denied any plans for Cuba, while secretly sending in the first of the missiles, along with a 50,000-strong Soviet army to man them and bolster the island’s defenses. Kennedy took this deception personally.

Concluding that war had broken out, he ordered the nuclear torpedo to be armed

Lots of his advisers leaned on him to meet aggression with aggression, led by the military, whose gung-ho attitude – put simply, let’s bomb the hell out of Cuba and then bomb the Ruskies if we have to, go, go , go – was an unrelenting pressure on him.

But he tempered his initial belligerence and decided on the blockade to buy time. Five-star generals like war-torn Air Force chief Curtis LeMay — with his 1,436 nuclear-armed bombers and 134 ballistic missiles at Defcon 2 readiness, one under the order to go — went ape and taunted him for not fighting.

The president was vindicated when all 16 Russian ships with missiles returned and confrontation at sea was averted, but they still pressed him for seven days of airstrikes followed by invasion to ensure that the missiles already in Cuba were neutralized.

And even when Khrushchev pulled his missiles and his soldiers out of Cuba, some generals who never trusted a commie would still send in the Marines to make sure nuclear weapons weren’t hidden among the sugarcane. .

Kennedy, who proclaimed that ‘the military is wrong’, bravely resisted their constant urge to go to war and damn the consequences, summed up by the general who argued that in the event of nuclear war, ‘if there are two Americans and one Russian. back to the end, we win’. As for the Soviet leader, the irony was that he never had the master plan that the Americans bound themselves into when they tried to discover. He was not interested in West Berlin, and it later turned out that he would never risk nuclear confrontation, despite all his public threats and violent language.

Fidel Castro pictured giving a radio and television address in which he spoke of the measures taken by the United States regarding Cuba

For him, arming Cuba with missiles was an adventure. Let’s poke the bear to see what happens. He hadn’t bothered to think it through, and as everything threatened to escalate out of control, he was scared and even more desperate than Kennedy to find a peaceful solution.

There was a quid pro quo: the US had a small battery of nuclear missiles in Turkey, almost on the border with Russia. Khrushchev used to complain that they were deliberately pointed at his dacha on the Black Sea. But Washington now considered them obsolete, and Kennedy was happy to pull them out if Khrushchev would do the same in Cuba.

The deal was completed – although it remained a closely guarded secret for more than a quarter of a century because neither leader wanted to risk anger at home that they had compromised with the devil.

When Khrushchev’s missiles and his tired troops returned to Russia, leaving Castro fuming that he had been dumped and betrayed, the world was in no doubt who had come out on top in the crisis. Kennedy had stood his ground. Khrushchev had blinked.

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) protesters pictured in Whitehall, London, in October 1962

But with the Turkey deal, the Soviet leader had the face-saver he needed to keep the backstabbing in the Politburo in Moscow sweet, never aware of his Cuban folly, not least because he hadn’t consulted them. (It didn’t work for long. Two years later they stabbed him anyway and he was gone.)

Fortunately, the crisis was over. But it is shocking to read how close to the brink the world came.

The slow communication back then was a big problem. It took four hours for the US Navy to decrypt messages from its ships at sea.

Meanwhile, the Soviet ambassador in Washington was reduced to cable-coded updates to Moscow via the local Western Union office. “They would send a messenger on a bicycle,” he recalled.

But the greatest danger of all was not so much the butting of heads and eyes between Kennedy and Khrushchev, but the question that the wise head, US Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, asked afterwards: ‘What about the second lieutenant?’

In a hair-trigger situation with many moving parts, uncontrollable escalation can be triggered by just one stressed-out individual panic – such as the captain of the Soviet submarine B-59, tracked by American warships for two days and nights and bombarded with shells, rocking his hull .

President Kennedy pictured discussing the surveillance of Cuba. When Americans first saw nuclear-tipped missiles on the ground in Cuba, the president and his advisers were in almost continuous session in the White House

The submarine finally had to surface to recharge its batteries and take in fresh air for its gasping crew – only to find itself in the glare of the searchlights of an American destroyer. And a low-flying American anti-submarine aircraft roared over falling explosive incendiary devices.

The exhausted captain turned. Once war had broken out, he ordered the submarine’s nuclear torpedo to be armed. Fortunately, he was talked out of shooting by one of his officers. But if he had pushed his button, there’s a good chance thousands of buttons would be pushed pretty quickly and the world would burn.

That’s how close we came.

In the end we survived. But did the world learn its lesson about the dangers of brinkmanship? While we see another Russian leader change his arm by invading Ukraine, it appears that is not the case. In my head I can hear my boyish voice again: ‘We’re all going together…’