Max George ‘turns down £160K to appear on Celebs Go Dating’ amidst Maisie Smith romance rumours

Max George, 33, has reportedly turned down a six-figure fee to appear on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

According to The sun The Wanted singer, who recently split from girlfriend Stacey Giggs, 43, turned down the £160,000 offer amid rumors of romance with co-star Maisie Smith, 21.

A source told the publication: “Unfortunately, Max turned it down – despite the huge salary – he has no ambitions to be on a dating show, especially not so soon after his breakup with Stacey.”

They added: “He’s been having a rough time these past few days and says he’s trying to keep a low profile and stay out of the limelight for a while.”

Maisie, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing’s summer tour with Max, recently shared snaps as they enjoyed a sun-filled vacation together.

While there was no trace of Max on Maisie’s Instagram account, the pair were reportedly spotted on a recent flight, according to a new report.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from Max, Maisie and Celebs Go Dating for comment.

The pair were seen sitting side by side and looking cozy on a romantic trip to Crete, while vacationers saw the pair ‘kissing’ during the flight.

The romance rumors came just days after it was revealed that Max had split up with his ex Stacey, 43, who was previously married to controversial footballer Ryan Giggs.

And the former WAG gave the pop star a brutal dig on Saturday, after accusing him of cheating on her with Maisie.

sizzling! On Friday, Maisie shared a snapshot of the outing as she teased what they were going to do during their sun-filled journey on her Instagram page.

Stacey shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of herself with daughter Liberty, 19, and son, Zachary, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Ryan Giggs, 48, during their getaway in Portugal.

When Tanya Bardsley, 41, star of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire, said the WAG looked like a 21-year-old, which is Maisie’s age, she replied in a comment: ‘What happens when you put a lead weight around you? neck? [laughing emoji].’

Stacey is reportedly furious that her former partner and the former EastEnders actress are now dating in public just days after they split.

New love? She didn’t say who took the photo, but Maisie was seen vacationing with Max in photos obtained by the sun

Speaking to one of her friends, she shared her heartbreak about the situation and explained how she felt “betrayed” by her former beau.

The sun reported that Stacey told a friend, “To see them dating in public so soon after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

She then went on to claim that Max has changed since they first got together and that he is now “obsessed with fame.”

Ouch! Stacey (center) made a savage dig at ex-boyfriend Max on Saturday in a photo with daughter Liberty, 19, and son, Zachary, 15, after they accused him of cheating on her

Wow! When Tanya Bardsley, 41, compared the former WAG to a 21-year-old in a comment, Maisie’s age, she replied: ‘What happens when you take a lead weight off your neck’

The report claims that Max and Stacey’s first breakup in March of this year was due to Stacey becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s close relationship with Maisie, with whom he had spent the past two months on the Strictly tour.

After a few days apart, the couple reconciled before Stacey reportedly dumped Max on July 25 after the Maisie rumors refused to go away.

Despite the split, Max and Stacey continued to spend time together, with the former boy bander a regular at Stacey’s house while continuing to deny that he cheated on her with Maisie.

On July 28, Max flew to Portugal on vacation to meet Maisie and mutual friends. According to Stacey, he continued to deny being with his Strictly co-star, telling her in phone conversations that he was in Spain.