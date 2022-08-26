Max George covers up tattoo of ex Stacey Giggs’ name with new lion inking

Max George covered up a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs’ name shortly after moving in with his new girlfriend Maisie Smith.

The Wanted singer, 33, previously had a tattoo of Stacey’s name on his wrist that he got during their four-year relationship.

However, the hitmaker recently paid a visit to INK’D tattoo studio in Fulham, London, where he saw a large lion and rose tattooed on his inner arm.

Change: Max George covered up a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Stacey Giggs’ name shortly after moving in with new girlfriend Maisie Smith

According to The sunMaisie, 21, is a fan of tattoos, so Max planned to surprise her with his latest ink.

He reportedly said, “She’ll just have to wait and see. I showed a few designs and that but nothing, not that big. She likes tattoos, I already have a few so it should be a nice surprise.

“I’ve wanted this for years, it’s not about anyone in particular, it’s not overly meaningful. It’s just the mix of the lion, I love lions and the rose, which corresponds to the first tattoo I ever got.

“A guy showed me a design that I loved about ten years ago and I just came to London to spend some time here and I thought you know what, change of scenery, a new tat, new me, innit ? I’ve done my nails.’

Relationship tip: Max was with Stacey for four years and even took on the role of stepfather to her two kids

Couple: Maisie, 21, is a fan of tattoos, so Max reportedly planned to surprise her with his latest ink

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed earlier this month when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete.

A source told The Sun at the time that “they were sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.’

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

Inking: The Wanted singer previously had a tattoo of Stacey’s name on his wrist that he got during their four-year relationship

However, the couple’s outing seemed to infuriate Max’ ex Stacey, who made a savage dig at the singer on social media.

Former WAG Stacey is reportedly furious that Max and his Strictly co-star started dating in public just days after they split.

The Wanted singer was with Stacey for four years and even took on the role of stepfather to her two children.

Amid the drama, Stacey posted some snaps from her Algarve vacation with her and Ryan’s two children Zachary, 19, and Liberty, 15.

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley, 41, said the WAG looked like a 21-year-old which is Maisie’s age, in a comment she replied: ‘What happens when you take a lead weight off your neck? ? [laughing emoji].’

Speaking to one of her friends, Stacey shared her heartbreak about the situation and explained how she feels “betrayed” by the singer of The Wanted.

Excited: Former WAG Stacey is reportedly furious that Max and his Strictly co-star started dating in public just days after they split (Pictured on Loose Women in June)

The Sun reported that Stacey told a friend, “To see them dating in public so soon after I dumped him is like a dagger to the heart.”

She continued, “Max cheated on me with Maisie. I asked him about her, but he denied that anything had happened.

“After everything I’ve done for him, I can’t believe he would be so rude and disrespectful. He is a lying dog. I feel betrayed.’

She then went on to claim that Max has changed since they first got together and that he’s now “obsessed with fame.”

The report claims that Max and Stacey’s first breakup in March of this year was due to Stacey becoming suspicious of her boyfriend’s close relationship with Maisie, with whom he had spent the past two months on the Strictly tour.

After a few days apart, the couple reconciled before Stacey reportedly dumped Max on July 25 after the Maisie rumors refused to go away.

Relationship: Max and Maisie are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, having starred in the BBC show together in 2020 (pictured January 2022)

Despite the split, Max and Stacey continued to spend time together, with the former boy bander a regular at Stacey’s house while continuing to deny that he cheated on her with Maisie.

On July 28, Max flew to Portugal on vacation to meet Maisie and mutual friends. According to Stacey, he continued to deny being with his Strictly co-star, telling her in phone conversations that he was in Spain.

Max and Stacey’s split was made public on August 5, and just six days later, the first photos of the singer and Maisie appeared together.

At the time, MailOnline asked representatives of Stacey, Max and Maisie for comment.