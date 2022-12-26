Max George, 34, hugs his girlfriend Maisie Smith, 21, as they enjoy a cozy Christmas.

Max George and his younger girlfriend Maisie Smith enjoyed a cozy Christmas together this year after returning from Dubai.

The couple, who have reportedly been dating since August, pampered themselves as they kicked back and napped in the lounge after some festive celebrations.

Actress Maisie, 21, shared a photo of herself relaxing with The Wanted star Max, 36, and his pet bulldog on Boxing Day, with Max calling it his “happy place”.

Maisie added, “She gets like that.”

In the image, Maisie wears pink pajamas while Max stays cozy in a black tracksuit set.

The couple have just returned from a sun-soaked trip to Dubai.

“Last day,” her post was captioned.

Before leaving Dubai, the couple traded poolside lounging for some adrenaline pumping as they enjoyed a buggy ride through the desert.

It is the fifth vacation in two months for the couple, who recently returned from a holiday trip to Lapland.

The couple’s first vacation was in July when Max reportedly flew to Portugal to meet Maisie and mutual friends.

Their romance was revealed when they were seen kissing on a flight to Crete in August, in photos obtained by Sun.