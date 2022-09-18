Max George, 34, gushes over girlfriend Maisie Smith, 21, as he shares grab from their video call

<!–

Max George gushed about his girlfriend Maisie Smith when he took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sampling of their video call.

The Wanted singer, 34, had a cheeky grin as he chatted with the fresh-faced former EastEnders star, 21, via FaceTime as she lay in bed.

‘How can anyone be SO handsome? [heart-eyed emoji]’ he wrote next to the screenshot, and the actress added: ‘Stop it! [smiling face],” as she reposted it.

For the past few days, Maisie took to Instagram to share a slew of beloved snaps with Max.

On Thursday, the former soap star shared a much-loved selfie with The Wanted singer as she posed in the camera screen of a supermarket self-checkout.

It comes after Maisie shared another steamy photo of the couple on her Instagram grid.

Insta official: It comes after the actress shared a beloved post on Tuesday dedicated to her beauty to celebrate his birthday

Maisie showed off her tight midriff in a short black Nike top and training bottoms as she closed her lips.

The actress was seen holding her phone up to her face for the snap, while hitmaker Glad You Came leaned around her for a kiss.

Max and Maisie’s romance was revealed last month when they kissed on a flight to Crete – and it’s already believed they moved in together.

A source told The sun at the time: ‘They were all sitting on top of each other. This is not a flash in the pan. Max has told people he’s falling in love with Maisie.”

One passenger said: ‘They looked like a very much loved couple – they were all mixed up the entire four-hour flight. Prune and giggle like any new couple.”

The pair are said to have reconnected on the recent Strictly live tour, after appearing on the show together in 2020.

Max previously had a long-standing romance with Stacey Giggs.