Max Bowden’s ex-girlfriends FOLLOW each other on Instagram

Ronnie’s Max Bowden’s ex-girlfriends seem to get to know each other because they’ve started following each other on Instagram.

Roisin Buckle, who is currently in the late stages of pregnancy with the actor’s baby, and his former girlfriend Danielle McCarney have been linked online.

The surprising move suggesting they may have become friends shocked friends when Roisin, 37, started seeing Max shortly after his relationship with Danielle ended.

However, it seems Danielle holds no grudges, judging by the blue ‘follow’ button highlighting that they are now following each other on both of Roisin’s Instagram accounts.

It comes as Max made his relationship with EastEnders co-star Shona McGarty Instagram official after months of speculation that they were dating.

Max, 27, met Danielle while working on EastEnders as a runner in April 2019, and the couple moved in together in December.

They filled their social media with photos of their lockdown exploits, but after two years together their relationship came to an end in May 2021.

A month later, in June 2021, Max Roisin met Buckle in a pub.

The couple quickly became close and went on holiday to Madeira in July. In August, Roisin was spotted supporting Max at a Sellerbrity football game at Horley FC.

They took to social media in October 2021 and spent Christmas together, before Roisin found out she was pregnant in early 2022.

The couple decided to split up in March, agreeing to co-parenting once their son is born, but Roisin claims they haven’t been in touch for two months.

That same month, Max was spotted at a country music festival with his EastEnders colleague Shona McGarty, 30, at London’s O2.

There were rumors that the couple had become close when Max saw Shona leave the house in May.

Max and Shona recently made their relationship Instagram official after months of dating rumours.

Shona, who plays Whitney Dean in the BBC soap, took to Instagram earlier this month to share cozy snaps of her and Max at the House & Classics Festival in Essex.

The pair watched the music event very closely as they partied with friends and posed together in public for the first time.

Shona split from her electrician fiancé Ryan Harris in January, claiming the divorce was “very amicable.”

It comes after Max’s pregnant ex-girlfriend Roisin, who is due to give birth in two weeks, claimed she hadn’t seen the actor for nearly two months and that he was not present at their child’s 20-week ultrasound.

Speaking on her new podcast One Mum and a BabyRoisin said, “There was hope we could be co-parenting, but I haven’t heard from him for about six weeks now, so I don’t really know where that says.”

Roisin, who is due to give birth in August, went on to say she invited Max to the baby scan — where she found out she was expecting a boy — but says he didn’t show up.

She added: “The door is open and I would never stop him from seeing his son, so hopefully we’ll hear from him.”

A friend of Max told The sun“Max is saddened to hear Roisin make these claims as he has made it very clear that he will always be there for his son.

“But because of his child’s privacy, he is not willing to discuss these matters in public and wants to do things the right way.”

Speaking of the scan, she told the publication that she and Max didn’t speak to each other and claimed she felt vulnerable when he didn’t take her to the hospital.

She also said she spent the morning of her gender reveal party, which was organized by friends to cheer her up.

The mother-to-be also said she found aerial lessons difficult without a partner by her side, claiming Max was not present.

Speaking about their past romance, Roisin said they had talked about children early on and were delighted to find out she was pregnant.

She said they shared the news with their families, attended the first scan together, and said they were starting to plan for their future.

But after being diagnosed with depression and anxiety, Roisin claimed her hormones contributed to fights and eventually their split.

Max, who plays Ben Mitchell in EastEnders, and Roisin confirmed their romance last October – five months after they started dating. During their romance, the couple largely stayed out of the limelight.

The mother-to-be was reportedly left “heartbroken” when photos of the actor leaving co-star Shona’s home surfaced shortly after their split.

It comes after sources claimed that Shona and Max looked “really cozy” on set recently, but it was said they weren’t “officially dating.”

In photos obtained by The Sun, Max was seen leaving the Hertfordshire property, with sources claiming the pair have “grown together”.

Bystanders saw Max drive into Shona’s street in his black BMW and enter through a wooden gate at the back of her house.

Later in the evening, Shona came to the garden gate to pick up a takeaway from a delivery person.