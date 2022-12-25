Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Lakers Christmas game

DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to squeeze the lever that would reveal the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team’s arena.

It had already been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki’s signature one-legged fadeaway jersey. Not that there was ever a question.

“That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all kinds of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team played the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that followed Sunday’s Nowitzki ceremony.

Nowitzki named a street after him not far from American Airlines Center, where his sweater hangs in the rafters. And now a nearly 7-meter-tall statue in the plaza south of the arena, unveiled on a chilly but sunny morning.

“It was emotional,” said Nowitzki, the only NBA player to play all 21 seasons with the same franchise. “When the thing went up, it felt like the sun was just shining perfectly today, just shining right on it.”

The greatest of those multiple moments honoring Nowitzki’s career came on the 11th anniversary of the only other Christmas home game for the Mavericks.

Nowitzki was then the face of the franchise, opening the defense of the club’s only NBA title in the lockout-delayed 2011–12 season.

The new face, 23-year-old star guard Luka Doncic, watched the ceremony with some teammates and coach Jason Kidd from right behind Nowitzki.

Nowitzki’s point guard on the 2011 title team had to make at least one joke about his former teammate and decided to poke fun at the defense of the NBA’s highest-scoring foreign-born player.

“They made the right move,” Kidd later told reporters. “I don’t think they would use the swipe (on defense) or that he would pass the ball. See his passing stats? He was a ball hog.”

Sculptor Omri Amrany has created statues of other retired NBA stars such as Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal. He mainly worked with Nowitzki mentor Holder Geschwindner, who shaped the one-legged fadeaway of the 2-meter-tall German.

Nowitzki’s family came from Germany along with Gershwindner and the 44-year-old couldn’t say enough what it meant to have his mother and father witness the ceremony.

It came four days after Nowitzki was nominated for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame alongside Texan rival San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich, retired Spurs guard Tony Parker and Dwyane Wade, who defeated Nowitzki in the 2006 NBA Finals with Miami before he lost to him to LeBron James in 2011.

Nowitzki’s title came the year James and Chris Bosh joined Wade and the Heat, who went on to win multiple championships the next two. Nowitzki stayed in Dallas for a few lean final years, mainly because he had what he wanted most.

“I’m so glad I didn’t have to do that and it worked out this way,” said Nowitzki. “Once we won the championship I knew I wanted to be here and finish my career here.”

Nowitzki is sixth on the career scoring list with 31,560 points and the leader in every other major offensive category for the Mavericks. He is a consultant to owner Mark Cuban and spends most of his time in Dallas with his wife Jessica and three children.

As the three-year image project continued, Nowitzki pondered the theme that would accompany the base. When it came time to decide, he said he got lucky picking something with 21 letters to match his 21 seasons with the Mavericks.

“Loyalty never fades.”

