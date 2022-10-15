Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) play against the Utah Jazz (2-2) at Vivint Arena
Playtime: 9pm EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9pm ET)
First five of the last preseason game
@Lauri Markkanen
@Kelly Olynyk
@Jarred Vanderbilt
@Jordan Clarkson
@Mike Conley
#StartingLineup
Jason Kidd said the Mavs will be playing 9-10 rotation players for about 3 quarters tonight.
Will that include Jaden Hardy in the regular season?
“Right now he’s only looking at the outside, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get a chance to play.” – 8:43 pm
Jason Kidd said before the game that McKinley Wright IV will get a longer look tonight in meaningful minutes: “We’re going to watch him after 6 minutes and see how he does in handling the game situation whether we’re up or down. We want to see it again.” – 8:40 PM
Mavs close the preseason in Utah tonight. 8p on BSSW. @Devin Harris in for Harp tonight and joins the broadcast. Jason Kidd said of this dress rehearsal, "We're going to go with three to three and a half quarters of playing the nine to ten man rotation and see where we are."
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Utah starters: Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk, Clarkson, Conley.
8:10 tip
Mavs’ starters for the Preseason Finals vs. Jazz tonight are their starters.
Literal.
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee. – 8:15 pm
Will Hardy, on Malik Beasley’s injury: “His ankle is day to day. I hope he is ready for the start of the regular season. But you know, with ankles it’s a daily process how he responds to the treatment and the rehab training he does.” — 7:43 pm
Pre Season game #4 tonight for Utah Jazz v. Dallas Mavericks. Should be a really good one. Both coaches say they will be playing regularly for most of the night to prepare for the regular season.
In a few hours, Mavericks will finish preseason against the Jazz.
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will miss tonight’s preseason game in Utah. – 17:46
Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue for Christmas game against Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/mav… – 17:37
