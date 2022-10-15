WhatsNew2Day
Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) play against the Utah Jazz (2-2) at Vivint Arena

Playtime: 9pm EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 0, Utah Jazz 0 (9pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

First five of the last preseason game 5⃣
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank – 8:56 pm

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said the Mavs will be playing 9-10 rotation players for about 3 quarters tonight.
Will that include Jaden Hardy in the regular season?
“Right now he’s only looking at the outside, but that doesn’t mean he won’t get a chance to play.” – 8:43 pm

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd said before the game that McKinley Wright IV will get a longer look tonight in meaningful minutes: “We’re going to watch him after 6 minutes and see how he does in handling the game situation whether we’re up or down. We want to see it again.” – 8:40 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs close the preseason in Utah tonight. 8p on BSSW. @Devin Harris in for Harp tonight and joins the broadcast. Jason Kidd said of this dress rehearsal, “We’re going to go with three to three and a half quarters of playing the nine to ten man rotation and see where we are.” – 20:39

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves have used Rudy Gobert as a screener in pick and roll, a shockingly low preseason fee.
Finch has talked about wanting to use Gobert more in DHOs and post-ups than in Utah – and they certainly are. But coming regular season, feels like that should change. – 20:29

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

The Utah Jazz Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!

@Utah Jazz | @NBA | #Take note pic.twitter.com/PLGWc2Li0y20:28

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Utah starters: Markkanen, Vanderbilt, Olynyk, Clarkson, Conley.
8:10 tip @971TheFreak8:17 pm

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

nothing matcha, what’s the matter with you?
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/sV82gPpvxY8:15 pm

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs’ starters for the Preseason Finals vs. Jazz tonight are their starters.
Literal.
Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, JaVale McGee. – 8:15 pm

Eric Walden @trib jazz

Will Hardy, on Malik Beasley’s injury: “His ankle is day to day. I hope he is ready for the start of the regular season. But you know, with ankles it’s a daily process how he responds to the treatment and the rehab training he does.” — 7:43 pm

David Locke @DLocke09

Pre Season game #4 tonight for Utah Jazz v. Dallas Mavericks. Should be a really good one. Both coaches say they will be playing regularly for most of the night to prepare for the regular season. Game on 97.5 FM and @ATTSportsNetRM19:36

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Me, hanging out with Stockton and Malone. In a few hours, Mavericks will finish preseason against the Jazz. I’ve got all the news and notes live here for you. pic.twitter.com/yUT28fh2ru6:20 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) will miss tonight’s preseason game in Utah. – 17:46

Kurt Helin @basketball talk

Mavericks unveil Dirk Nowitzki statue for Christmas game against Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/14/mav…17:37

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

Monkey pox cases in San Antonio have risen from 98 to 107 today and have passed 100.
For comparison:
Austin: 207
Dallas: 776
Houston: 669 – 17:04

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

NEW: Time for The Tribute’s newsletter.
A sure sign that USC-Utah is a big one: Utah has handed out more media credentials than usual and will put more media than usual in the Rice-Eccles press box.
About that, including a trip down (my career) memory lane. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut…4.23 pm

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Yesterday, the Jazz hosted an All-Female Basketball Clinic as part of the @jrnba Week and Her Time to Play initiatives.
Collin Sexton joined our Jazz Youth coaching staff for a day of skills and practice on the new Utah Jazz Shoot 360 presented by Visionary Homes.
#Take note pic.twitter.com/R9FBwW4ey116:08

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

| “I mean, some people find it humiliating to admit your mistakes. I don’t think I see it that way. … I see it as an opportunity to grow.” – 3:20 p.m.

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Good stuff from Malik Beasley pic.twitter.com/zMyNw6kin915:17

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

We work together with @drpepper to give a lucky fan the ultimate Mavs game experience!
REGISTER NOW for your chance to be named Dr Pepper 6th Man and receive a custom Mavs jersey! – 03:00

