Mavericks not worried about Jalen Brunson, Knicks tampering inquiry

By arriving at camp in better shape, coupled with the arrival of Jalen Brunson and the return of a healthy Rose, the Knicks believe they can get off the track this season. “That’s the goal, yes,” Randle said. “Play faster, recover better, all those different things. As you get more and more seasons under your belt, you’ll want to stay on top of your body and give yourself the best possible chance to be the best version of yourself every night, so that was definitely the goal. “Another season under my belt. I want to be able to adapt and play faster, on and off the ball. For me being in shape is always number one, so I’m proud of that and every year I try to go back. …and adjust how I can be better and play basketball faster and faster, be efficient.” -through news day / October 3, 2022