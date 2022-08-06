Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara ‘are divorcing’: Bombshell audio allegedly has sparked separation

In Italy, everyone has always loved the great tormented love stories, and today the media is reporting – and gossiping – about the sensational divorce between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, his agent and wife.

According to Corriere della SeraNara and Icardi experience a second stormy crisis after eight years of marriage. Audio, attributed to Nara, is circulating of divorce – but the Argentine striker denies this.

This crisis between the two stars of gossip columns has very distant roots, and the pair have been filling the pages of newspapers for years more for sentimental situations than job opportunities.

Mauro Icardi (L) and Wanda Nara are getting divorced after eight years of marriage

Wanda’s latest Instagram post on Friday showed her covering her face with her hand – minus one glittering ring – and was captioned with just an Argentine flag emoji

‘Wandagate’ could therefore enter into one of the most passionate relationships in the sports world after the earthquake of the alleged betrayal of Icardi with the model China Suarez a few months ago. The rift and media crisis of recent months may have proved too complicated to mend.

According to the Los Angeles de la Manana program, broadcast on American TV and hosted by Angel de Brito, Nara has filed for divorce, according to the sensational audio broadcast of the program.

In the audio, Nara, the ex-wife of Argentine striker Maxi Lopez, is reported to have heard that she is starting the practice of divorcing Icardi permanently, saying: “I came to Argentina because I am divorcing Mauro. I am currently planning to get a divorce. I’ll stay for a few more days and then I’ll come back to get everything I need, I’m arranging things for the divorce because I can’t take it anymore.”

The audio file states that Nara is “currently planning to divorce”

The couple shared images of themselves reconciling after a feud between them last year

Icardi denies this and uses social networks to defend himself. The PSG striker posted a profile picture showing a passionate kiss with Wanda Nata and published a story saying, “I don’t know who makes me more sorry between those who make up things about my life and those who believe in it.” Unfortunately, the television bomb dropped in Argentina caused an earthquake.

According to Corriere della Sera, Icardi and Nara in divorce would share assets of approximately €60 million. Nara is the sole owner of the company World Marketing Football through which she manages two economic activities related to her husband: Mauro Icardi’s ‘MI9’ brand and ‘Wan Collection’, a clothing and cosmetics line that she began collaborating with in 2017. .

A few months later, Nara opened another company, ‘Wanda Cosmetics’, which was to be disconnected from Icardi. The rumored transfer of Icardi from PSG to Monza raises the possibility that the rumors are true.

The 35-year-old is the owner of World Marketing Football and also runs a clothing line

Icardi has been linked with a move to Italy’s Monza, which may confirm the rumours

His family crisis would prompt the striker to leave Paris. In Milan, his family still has an apartment and in the event of a divorce, Icardi would be very close to the city where his family is likely to return.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza has so far bought good players to play in Serie A, such as Cagliari’s Alessio Cragno and Andrea Carboni, Atalanta’s Matteo Pessina and Inter’s Stefano Sensi.

The signing of Marlon, a Brazilian defender with a lot of experience in Barcelona and Sassuolo, is a great message for all of Serie A, but the signing of Mauro Icardi would be essential for a team immediately ready for European football.

Despite playing little on the PSG team in recent years, Icardi could once again be among Serie A’s top scorers: he’s a killer in the penalty area, albeit with a few more years and a few pounds of rust on him .

Argentina striker has been left out of PSG’s Ligue 1 opener to resolve ‘personal issues’

The Italian government’s growth decision helps Monza cultivate the Icardi dream. Upon returning to Italy, the striker would receive a tax cut on his salary, which would allow him to earn very well and save Monza a lot of money for at least two years.

Obviously Paris is not Monza, Icardi knows that all too well, but the opportunity to play every game in Italy would allow him to get back into shape and aim directly for a return as a key player in the European Championship. theatre.

Icardi owns two apartments in Milan: one is located a few steps from the San Siro stadium and has a private pool on the terrace, while the other is located in the Porta Nuova district, opposite Inter’s headquarters, where he recently a lot of money.

Also the proximity between Monza and Milan would help Icardi to stay close to his family and his beloved children: the driving distance is only 18 km.

From Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi to the triangle of Nicolo Zaniolo, Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni, love stories are often used to tell the news in the beautiful country. Icardi and Nara show this again.