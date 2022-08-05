Maurizio Sarri highlights the differences between himself and Jose Mourinho ahead of upcoming season

Maurizio Sarri has highlighted the differences between himself and Jose Mourinho ahead of the upcoming Serie A season.

Sarri is the manager of Lazio, while Mourinho is in charge of city rivals Roma. The two teams were only one point apart last season as they both missed out on a Champions League spot.

The pair have also both enjoyed spells as Chelsea manager. Mourinho led the Blues to three Premier League titles in two different periods, while Sarri led the West London side to the Europa League in 2018-19.

Maurizio Sarri has stated there is a ‘big difference’ between himself and Jose Mourinho

Mourinho is Roma’s manager, while Sarri is in charge of the Giallorossi’s rivals, Lazio

Still, the Italian boss has revealed the outward differences between him and his Portuguese counterpart.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport (via Roma Press), Sarri said: “I love Mourinho. The differences mainly depend on the starting point, on our different origins.

‘I grew up among amateurs, people of a different level. To win, I had to come up with good solutions to compensate for the limits of the individuals at my disposal.

Mourinho started at Barcelona and invested a lot in the quality of the players. There is a big f***ing difference between working at Stia and Barcelona.’

Muorinho led his Roma side to their first Europa Conference League trophy last season

Sarri led Lazio to fifth place in Serie A last season and just one point from the top four, with Roma still one point behind Biancocelesti.

However, Mourinho led the Giallorossi to the first Europa Conference League trophy when they defeated Feyenoord in the final.

It was also an honour, even in the two clashes between the two strikes, with Lazio taking a 3-2 win in the first meeting and a 3-0 win for Roma in the second half of the campaign.

Roma completed the signing of Paulo Dybala on a free transfer after his Juventus deal expired

Dybala made his first appearance for the Giallorossi in their 1-0 win over Tottenham

The Giallorossi have made impressive strides in the transfer market over the summer as Nemanja Matic and Paulo Dybala have both moved to the Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho’s side is also poised to complete the season-long lease of former PSG Liverpool player Georgino Wijnaldum.

Lazio have remained more subdued in the window display, yet have sealed the impressive addition of Serie A champions Milan’s Alessio Romangoli.

Both sides have strong ambitions to break into the top four this season. Lazio will kick off their campaign against Bologna on Sunday, August 14, with Roma visiting Salernitana on the same day.