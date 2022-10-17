Maurizio Sarri blasts the state of the Lazio pitch says it says he can’t play his style on it

<!–

Maurizio Sarri has warned Lazio that they may need to find a new coach as his style does not suit the current state of the club’s pitch at the Stadio Olimpico.

The former Chelsea boss was seething after the 0-0 draw with Udinese and after the game condemned the ground playing field, which has been used for both Lazio and Roma’s Serie A and Europa League matches this season.

Sarri told DAZN he had to ditch his pre-game tactics in the warm-up after seeing the state of the grass, and told the club they would have to find another coach if they wanted to continue playing on the pitch. in its current state.

The Italian said: “We had prepared a series of moves from behind and then eliminated everything in the warm-up, because trying to get the ball to the feet on that pitch is like unleashing a bomb. I don’t know what the president is up to, but he may need a different coach because I can’t play regularly on a pitch like that, or we’re going to play somewhere else.

“I’m a coach who wants his teams to make 700 strides to foot in every game, I’m not suited to this kind of pitch so if this stays the pitch then the club will have to think about someone else.”

The draw brought Lazio’s run of four consecutive wins to a halt against Udinese, but that’s five clean sheets in a row for Sarri’s side – something the club haven’t achieved since 2007’s Delio Rossi side.

Lazio had to withdraw attacker Ciro Immobile in the draw with Udinese thanks to a muscle injury after half an hour of play

However, Lazio was dealt a blow when striker Ciro Immobile was withdrawn on the half hour with a muscle injury. Something the 63-year-old has attributed to the Italian forward that he may be playing too often this season.

“It is clear that Immobile has to play too often between club and international team.”

“Last season we had to do without him a couple of times, with a False 9 so as not to give any reference points to the opposition defence. Obviously when you talk about certain players, they are difficult to replace without negative effects.

“It won’t be the same without him, we hope that will be for as short a time as possible. We let 48 hours pass, do the tests and see how it goes.’

Both teams had chances to win the match, with Udinese hitting the woodwork twice via Lazar Samardzic and Gerard Deulofeu, but Sarri believes his team took on the worst possible opponents after playing three times in a week.

“Unfortunately, these things happen, you have to transcend them. The team tried, but we faced the worst possible opponents today, a really physical and fresh side as we played three games in seven days. If you then play on this turf, that will be a big problem’