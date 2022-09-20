Mauricio Pochettino set for surprise ‘talks TODAY at French club Nice’

Mauricio Pochettino could be in line for a return to management with a surprise appointment at Nice, according to reports.

Pochettino was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer despite leading them to Ligue 1 title success and has been out of work since.

But according to FootMercatocould the former Tottenham Hotspur boss now be set on a move to the south of France, noting how the Argentine will meet with club officials on Tuesday in relation to taking over.

Former PSG and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Nice

Nice only appointed current manager Lucien Favre this summer, after replacing Christoph Galtier, who excitingly replaced Pochettino at the Parc des Princes.

Still, Nice have endured a poor start to the season after finishing fifth in Ligue 1 last term, with the club in 12th place and just two points off the relegation zone, having won just two games all season.

Nice lost at home with a 1-0 defeat to Angers on Sunday to put even more pressure on Favre.

The report also adds that Nice would be able to meet Pochettino’s wage demands and could pave the way for a surprise return to the game for the 50-year-old, who has previously been linked with the Manchester United post in the summer before the Red Devils were appointed. Erik ten Hag.

Lucien Favre only took control this summer, but is already under pressure at the club

Pochettino was sacked following his failure to guide PSG to Champions League glory last season, with the French side losing a last-16 tie late on to Real Madrid after being stung by a late Karim Benzema hat-trick.

He made his name at Spurs after lifting them into top four regulars and a couple of runs at the league title, cementing himself as a fan favorite at the north London outfit when he also reached the Champions League final in 2019.

In fact, he was back among the Spurs icons recently, attending the birthday celebrations of former Spurs player and manager Ossie Ardiles.

Pochettino was seen pictured with the 70-year-old as well as another former Argentina star at White Hart Lane in Ricky Villa, with Ardiles also joined by many Spurs legends from his time at the club.