Mauricio Pochettino rues PSG ‘obsession’ with winning the Champions League after sacking

Mauricio Pochettino believes Paris Saint-Germain’s desperation to win the Champions League has occasionally held the club back from moving forward.

The ex-Spurs boss was sacked by the French giants a month ago and recently gave his first comments since leaving to the Argentine media.

The 50-year-old has had a relatively successful 18 months in the lead at the Parc de Princes. He took a Ligue 1 title and the Coupe de France, but domestic success is not the benchmark at PSG.

Mauricio Pochettino only lasted 18 months in Paris before being shown the door on 5 July

“Everything is focused on the Champions League and sometimes that distracts a bit and that requirement only seems to exist in the Champions League preview and in other competitions it seems PSG’s superiority,” said Pochettino.

“The obsession is the Champions League and anything that doesn’t win the Champions League is synonymous with failure.”

Pochettino led PSG to the last 16 of the league last season, where they faced the eventual winner, Real Madrid.

The Parisians won the first leg 1-0 and also led 1-0 at half time in the return leg at the Bernabeu.

But a remarkable late turnaround saw Madrid triumph and kick off an incredible run to the final. However, Pochettino points to one mistake his PSG didn’t get, which could have changed the course of history.

“I think the offense and after looking at the VAR, we would be talking about something else today, the elimination of Madrid.”

Pochettino believes Karim Benzema fouled Gianluigi Donnarumma and that decision cost PSG

Pochettino is now one of the most attractive names on the market for Europe’s top clubs, but he says he is pleased with how his tenure at PSG has turned out.

“I am calm, I accept the circumstances we had to go through. It all ended quite late and I have to analyze everything that has happened at Paris Saint-Germain over the past 18 months.

“I think it has been very positive. You should always take advantage of experiences and learn from them. All I can say is that they have always treated me well, they have treated us all well and I will always be grateful to you.”

Argentina boss says star striker Kylian Mbappe had nothing to do with PSG’s sacking

The closest to PSG is reaching the final in 2019-2020, but losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich

The Argentine also says Kylian Mbappe had nothing to do with his departure from the club, which was a phone call from the president. However. He thinks it’s only natural that the club would do anything to keep one of the best players in the world, including money and power.

“He is one of the best players in world football today and I think PSG, by all means to do it, convinced him to stay. But I also don’t think Kylian is the one who designed the new project [that saw me leave].

“Those who rule, in this case the president, are the ones who thought a new project in the club was the most convenient.”