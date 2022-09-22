Mauricio Pochettino ‘is NOT interested in replacing Lucien Favre at Nice’

Mauricio Pochettino does not want to be Nice’s next manager and has reportedly targeted a top job in England, Spain or Italy.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Ligue 1 club were considering sacking Favre after a disappointing start to the season, which has seen the team lose four of their first eight games, and wanted to replace him with Pochettino.

Nice are believed to be considering a move for Pochettino but have yet to speak to him and the Argentine is not keen on taking on another Ligue 1 role, as reported by Evening Standard.

Mauricio Pochettino is not interested in becoming the next manager at Nice

Lucien favre is under pressure, but Pochettino does not want to replace him

The 50-year-old only left PSG in July, despite leading them to the French title last term, and would prefer to coach in another country next time, with the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A all possible options him.

Pochettino excelled during his last spell in England, guiding Southampton into the top half before turning Tottenham into title contenders and taking them to the 2019 Champions League final.

He was unable to win any silverware at either club, but left England with his reputation enhanced, and Pochettino has previously spoken of wanting to return to Tottenham at some point in his career.

He also has coaching experience in Spain, having managed Espanyol for three years between 2009 and 2012.

Pochettino previously had a successful spell at Spurs and could return to the Premier League

He could also be in line to replace Massimiliano Allegri, who is under pressure at Juventus

However, he has never made it in Italy before and that could be his next destination.

It is understood the Juventus job could interest him as pressure is already mounting on Massimiliano Allegri this season.

The Old Lady only finished fourth in Serie A last season and have won just two of their first seven games this time around.

They have also been beaten in both of their Champions League group games, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds hanging in the balance.

Should Allegri be sacked, Pochettino would likely have his name in the mix as the Italian’s potential successor.