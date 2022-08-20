Maureen McGovern, 73, reveals Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis: ‘I am no longer able to perform’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Maureen McGovern announced in a new Facebook video on Friday that she has been diagnosed with a rare variant of Alzheimer’s disease.

The 73-year-old singer, who won an Oscar in 1972 for her song The Morning After, revealed that she suffers from posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), “with symptoms of Alzheimer’s and/or dementia”.

‘What I do, or what I can still do, has changed,’ she says in voice-over. ‘I can no longer travel or give live concerts. I can’t really drive anymore – how’s that for a kick in the ass?’

Sad news: Maureen McGovern announced in a new Facebook video on Friday that she has been diagnosed with a rare variant of Alzheimer’s disease.

While acknowledging that her new limitations are challenging, she said nothing will stop her from living her life to the fullest.

“At first I struggled to find the words I wanted to say in my head. I struggled with the inevitable shock of fear and frankly hopelessness,” she said.

The two-time Grammy nominee said she realized then that her “inner life hasn’t changed.”

Tragically, the 73-year-old singer, who won an Oscar in 1972 for her song The Morning After, revealed she suffers from posterior cortical atrophy (PCA), “with symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and/or dementia” (pictured in 1983 )

“My passion for music, for singing, remains deeply robust,” the star noted. ‘For me, my music is a language that expresses what often cannot be said with words. It elevates, explains, heals, brings joy and comfort.’

She closed the recording by wishing her fans; ‘lives are filled with music’ and that they ‘be healthy, be safe and know that you are loved’.

PCA is described as a “degenerative (neurological) syndrome of the brain and nervous system that results in problems with vision and processing visual information,” according to Mayo Clinic.