Maureen Lipman reveals she had a premonition the Queen would die

Maureen Lipman had a premonition that the queen would die, shortly before the monarch’s death was announced on September 8.

Speaking to Kirsty Young during BBC coverage of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, the actress, 76, said she felt compelled to text one of her Coronation Street co-stars after her ” strange experience’.

Kirsty said, “You were preparing to take the stage 11 days ago when you heard the news that held so many of us back. How did you react?’

Creepy: Maureen Lipman had a premonition that the Queen would die, shortly before the monarch’s death was announced on September 8

Maureen replied, “I had a hunch, Kirsty. I actually texted a friend in Corrie, “I think the Queen is going to die”, I just had one of those strange experiences, and then I thought the show was going to be cancelled.

“It was in Manchester, it was a one woman show, I didn’t think anyone would be playing that night. But the directors came through that we all had to move on. And all I can say is it’s a pretty harrowing show, and also… but all I can say is it was really tender that night.

‘Because my reaction was immediately visceral. I immediately sobbed and then the show literally had to go on.’

Lipman met the Queen six times and previously called the Royal a “geezer” after she visited the soap opera in July 2021.

Royal meeting: Lipman met the queen six times and previously called the king a ‘geezer’ (photo 90s)

Hunch: Speaking to Kirsty Young during BBC coverage of the Queen’s funeral on Monday, the actress, 76, said she felt compelled to text one of her Coronation Street co-stars after her ‘strange experience’

Maureen said, “I had a hunch, Kirsty. I even texted a friend in Corrie, “I think the queen is going to die”

In October of that year, Maureen Lipman was appointed Dame Commander of the British Empire by the then Prince of Wales Charles – in recognition of her stellar career and charitable work.

King Charles had appeared in tears at his mother’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey, which ended with two minutes of silence, the Last Post and the national anthem. The monarch also looked emotional as he saluted as his mother left Wellington Arch in a hearse this afternoon.

In a day of magnificence and poignant symbolism, sadness was on the faces of Charles, his siblings and children, as well as the huge crowds that flooded The Mall, Whitehall and Parliament Square to bid farewell to the beloved monarch as her coffin was carried. from the abbey on a gun carriage.

Members of the royal family, including the king, harrowingly marched after them, while others, including the Princess of Wales and her children George and Charlotte, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, all watched the crowd as they passed them in vehicles.

The poignant scenes followed an extraordinary and emotional state funeral attended by 2,000 VIPs, royals, prime ministers and several hundred ordinary Britons chosen by the Queen, who died 11 days ago. The Archbishop of Canterbury described the Queen as someone who had touched “a multitude of lives” and was to many a “joyful” figure.